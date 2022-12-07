Transactions

Jets Sign OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to Active Roster, Place OL Max Mitchell on NFI

Green & White Add OL Sam Schlueter to Practice Squad

Dec 07, 2022 at 12:16 PM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the active roster and placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list. The team also signed OL Sam Schlueter to the practice squad.

Duvernay-Tardif (6-5, 321) signed with the Jets practice squad on Nov. 18. He was traded to the Green & White last November and started 7 games at right guard. He was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round out of McGill University in 2014 and started 57 of the 60 games he appeared in from 2014-19 with Kansas City. He opted out of the 2020 season and worked as an orderly at a Montreal long-term care facility during the pandemic. He continued to pursue his degree during the offseason before rejoining the Jets last month.

Mitchell (6-6, 297), who was activated from injured reserve on Nov. 26, hurt his knee in the Week 4 game at Pittsburgh and has missed five games. A fourth-round pick out of Louisiana in 2022, Mitchell started the first three games for the Green & White at right tackle and last Sunday at Minnesota. Entering Week 4, he had taken the most snaps among any rookie tackle with 232. Mitchell lined up at LT, LG and RT for the Ragin' Cajuns with most of his starts coming at right tackle including all 13 as a senior in 2021.

Schlueter (6-6, 309) signed with the 49ers in May as an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota. He played both right and left tackle in his first two seasons for the Golden Gophers before manning the left side for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, starting all 20 games. He helped a Minnesota offense that totaled 4,861 yards and averaged 25.5 points a game.

