Jets Sign OL Jimmy Murray to Active Roster; Place LB Patrick Onwuasor on Injured Reserve

Murray Has Been on Active Roster for 6 Games in 2020 

Nov 28, 2020 at 04:13 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZP_1930

The Jets have signed OL Jimmy Murray to the active roster and placed LB Patrick Onwuasor on injured reserve.

Murray (6-5, 305) was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the Jets' Week 3 game against the Colts and was signed to the active roster Oct. 10. He was waived Nov. 3 and re-signed to the practice squad. He signed a reserve/future deal with the Jets on Dec. 30 and spent training camp with the Green & White before he was cut and signed to the practice squad. Murray originally signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, landed on Kansas City's practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster where he played in two games.

Onwuasor (6-0, 227) was activated off injured reserve Nov. 18 after sustaining a non-contact knee injury in training camp. He took eight snaps on special teams against the Chargers in Week 11 and sustained a hamstring injury. Nicknamed Peanut, he signed with the Jets in the offseason after four seasons with Baltimore where he totaled 234 tackles -- 17 tackles for loss -- 9.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. He also had 15 special-team tackles.

Related Content

news

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Preview: Sam Darnold Gets His Chance with Full Deck

Jets Will Be Ready for Both Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick 
news

How Will the Jets Offense Perform in Their Second Meeting vs. the Dolphins? 

news

Jets QB Sam Darnold 'Can't Wait' to Play Sunday vs. Dolphins 

Adam Gase 'Fired Up'; Gregg Williams Compliments Miami's Tua Tagovailoa
news

Tua Tagovailoa or Ryan Fitzpatrick? Jets Preparing for Both Miami QBs

Dolphins Rookie, Off His Rough Start at Denver, Is 'Questionable' for Sunday's Game with Thumb Injury
news

Jets P Braden Mann Rolling with the Punches in 2020

Rookie Has Averaged 44.8 yards Per Punt 
news

Inside the Numbers: Jets WR Denzel Mims Making Plays, Turning Heads

He's 1st Green & White Rookie to Have 4 Catches for 20-Plus Yards in 3 Games since Robby Anderson
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Dolphins - Friday

QB Sam Darnold a Full Participant on Friday; LB Patrick Onwuasor Ruled Out
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 12 vs. Dolphins - Thursday

Sam Darnold (Right Shoulder) Was a Full Participant at Practice
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets vs. Dolphins

Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims Have Tough Matchup in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones
news

Where Are They Now: Bob Davis

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from the University of Virginia
news

Adam Gase: Sam Darnold Is 'Trending in the Right Direction'

But Head Coach & QB Won't Know About the Pain Factor Unless & Until He Plays Sunday vs. Miami

Advertising