Jets Sign OL Jimmy Murray to Active Roster; Place LB Patrick Onwuasor on Injured Reserve

The Jets have signed OL Jimmy Murray to the active roster and placed LB Patrick Onwuasor on injured reserve.
Murray (6-5, 305) was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the Jets' Week 3 game against the Colts and was signed to the active roster Oct. 10. He was waived Nov. 3 and re-signed to the practice squad. He signed a reserve/future deal with the Jets on Dec. 30 and spent training camp with the Green & White before he was cut and signed to the practice squad. Murray originally signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, landed on Kansas City's practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster where he played in two games.
Onwuasor (6-0, 227) was activated off injured reserve Nov. 18 after sustaining a non-contact knee injury in training camp. He took eight snaps on special teams against the Chargers in Week 11 and sustained a hamstring injury. Nicknamed Peanut, he signed with the Jets in the offseason after four seasons with Baltimore where he totaled 234 tackles -- 17 tackles for loss -- 9.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. He also had 15 special-team tackles.