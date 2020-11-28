Jets Sign OL Jimmy Murray to Active Roster; Place LB Patrick Onwuasor on Injured Reserve

Murray (6-5, 305) was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for the Jets' Week 3 game against the Colts and was signed to the active roster Oct. 10. He was waived Nov. 3 and re-signed to the practice squad. He signed a reserve/future deal with the Jets on Dec. 30 and spent training camp with the Green & White before he was cut and signed to the practice squad. Murray originally signed with the Chiefs in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross, landed on Kansas City's practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster where he played in two games.