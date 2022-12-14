Jets Sign OL Eric Smith to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed OL Eric Smith to their practice squad.
Smith (6-4, 308) spent the summer with the Cardinals and the Giants before signing with the Green & White practice squad on Sept. 6. He was released on Oct. 18.
Smith first signed with the Dolphins in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia before joining the Patriots squad the following season.
The Green & White signed him to their 53-man roster in December 2018. He was a final cut with the Jets in September 2019 and was claimed by the crosstown Giants. He's played in 4 games -- 2 with the Giants in 2019, 1 with Dallas in 2020 and 1 with Arizona in 2021. He's taken 58 snaps on offense and 5 on special teams.