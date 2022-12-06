Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser, WR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

The Jets have signed OL Chris Glaser and WR Diontae Spencer to the practice squad. The team also released WR Tarik Black and RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad.

Glaser (6-4, 306) signed with the Green & White Aug. 9 after spending time with the Chiefs. He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022. The Green & White released Glaser during final cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was then released Sept. 21. Glaser had 44 starts in college and helped UVA finish third in the country total offense (518.8 yards per game) and second in passing (392.6 yds/g). He played both right and left guard for the Wahoos.

Spencer (5-8, 170) has had three prior stints on the Green & White's practice squad in 2022. He signed on Sept. 6 and was released on Sept. 13. He then signed on Sept. 20 before being released on Sept. 27. Spencer was most recently with the Broncos for the last two seasons and appeared in 42 games. He has 10 catches for 54 yards.

Black joined the Green & White's practice squad in Dec. 2021 and had 1 reception for 10 yards before signing a reserve/future contract in January. The 2021 undrafted free agent out of Texas first signed with the Colts. He began his college career at Michigan and totaled 50 receptions, 747 yards (14.9 avg) and 3 TDs in 23 college games (17 for the Wolverines, 6 for the Longhorns).