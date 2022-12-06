Transactions

Delivered by

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser, WR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Release WR Tarik Black, RB Jonathan Ward from P-Squad

Dec 06, 2022 at 04:45 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

2022-cuts-11-E_SZ1_0296

The Jets have signed OL Chris Glaser and WR Diontae Spencer to the practice squad. The team also released WR Tarik Black and RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad.

Glaser (6-4, 306) signed with the Green & White Aug. 9 after spending time with the Chiefs. He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022. The Green & White released Glaser during final cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was then released Sept. 21. Glaser had 44 starts in college and helped UVA finish third in the country total offense (518.8 yards per game) and second in passing (392.6 yds/g). He played both right and left guard for the Wahoos.

Spencer (5-8, 170) has had three prior stints on the Green & White's practice squad in 2022. He signed on Sept. 6 and was released on Sept. 13. He then signed on Sept. 20 before being released on Sept. 27. Spencer was most recently with the Broncos for the last two seasons and appeared in 42 games. He has 10 catches for 54 yards.

Black joined the Green & White's practice squad in Dec. 2021 and had 1 reception for 10 yards before signing a reserve/future contract in January. The 2021 undrafted free agent out of Texas first signed with the Colts. He began his college career at Michigan and totaled 50 receptions, 747 yards (14.9 avg) and 3 TDs in 23 college games (17 for the Wolverines, 6 for the Longhorns).

Ward (6-0, 202) joined the P-squad Nov. 29. He first signed with the Cardinals in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan and has appeared in 32 games over the last three seasons. He has 9 rushes for 33 yards and 4 receptions, 45 yards and 1 touchdown.

Related Content

news

Jets Activate T George Fant, Place T Cedric Ogbuehi on Injured Reserve

The Green & White Also Elevate LB Hamsah Nasirildeen to the Active Roster for Week 13

news

Jets Sign S Kai Nacua, RB Jonathan Ward to Practice Squad

Green & White Release DL Marquiss Spencer, WR Diontae Spencer from P-Squad

news

Jets Activate Rookie OL Max Mitchell

Green & White Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, LB Chazz Surratt for Sunday's Game vs. Chicago

news

Jets Sign DL Marquiss Spencer to Practice Squad

Mississippi State Product Appeared in 1 Game Last Season

news

Jets Elevate DL Tanzel Smart, OL Conor McDermott

Both Players Will Revert Back to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game at New England

news

Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah to Active Roster

Green & White Elevate OL Conor McDermott; Sign S Jared Mayden to the Practice Squad

news

Jets Trade DE Jacob Martin to Broncos

Joe Douglas Acquires 2024 4th-Round Pick in Exchange for Veteran D-Lineman, 2024 5th-Round Selection

news

Jets Elevate OT Conor McDermott, QB Chris Streveler

Both Players Will Revert Back to Practice Squad Following Sunday's Game vs. Patriots

news

Jets Trade for RB James Robinson

Joe Douglas Sends Jaguars a Conditional Draft Pick

news

Jets Place RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker on Injured Reserve

Green & White Sign RB Zonovan Knight to Active Roster, OL Myron Cunningham to Practice Squad

news

Jets Elevate TE Kenny Yeboah

Yeboah Will Revert to Practice Squad After Sunday's Game vs. Broncos

Advertising