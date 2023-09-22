Transactions

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Practice Squad

Green & White Release Xazavian Valladay from P-Squad 

Sep 22, 2023 at 11:31 AM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have signed OL Chris Glaser to the practice squad and released RB Xazavian Valladay from the P-squad. 

Glaser (6-4, 306) signed with the Green & White last August after spending time with the Chiefs. He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022. The Green & White released Glaser during final cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad last season. He was then released Sept. 21. Glaser had 44 starts in college and helped UVA finish third in the country total offense (518.8 yards per game) and second in passing (392.6 yds/g). He played both right and left guard for the Wahoos.

Valladay (6-2, 295) signed with the Jets practice squad Aug. 31. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Texans out of Arizona State. He then joined the Steelers and had 30 rushing yards in the team's final two preseason games.

