Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Practice Squad

Rookie Lineman Signed with Chiefs in May; Spent Time with Green & White in Summer

Oct 19, 2022 at 10:07 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed OL Chris Glaser to their practice squad.

Glaser (6-4, 306) signed with the Green & White Aug. 9 after spending time with the Chiefs. He signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2022. The Green & White released Glaser during final cuts and re-signed him to the practice squad. He was then released Sept. 21. Glaser had 44 starts in college and helped UVA finish third in the country total offense (518.8 yards per game) and second in passing (392.6 yds/g). He played both right and left guard for the Wahoos.

