Jets Sign Lamar Jackson to Active Roster, Place WR Chris Hogan on Injured Reserve

The Jets have signed CB Lamar Jackson to the active roster and placed WR Chris Hogan in injured reserve. The team also signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad.

Jackson (6-2, 208) was promoted from the practice squad for the last two games and made his first start in the NFL against the Cardinals in Week 5. He's totaled 8 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 pass defense, and has taken 134 defensive snaps (38.1%) in addition to 21 snaps on special teams (15.1%) overall in two games. Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent and spent the summer with the Jets before he was cut and signed to the practice squad. He had 123 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, 27 PDs and 5 INTs in 49 games (36 starts) at Nebraska.

Hogan (6-1, 210) sustained a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's game against the Cardinals and Head Coach Adam Gase told the media on Monday that the team was awaiting more test results. Hogan signed with the team on Aug. 19 and has 14 receptions (second on the team) for 118 yards.