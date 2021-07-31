Jets Sign K Matt Ammendola, Release K Sam Ficken

Oklahoma State Product Made 76.9% of His Field Goal Attempts in College  

Jul 30, 2021
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have signed K Matt Ammendola and released K Sam Ficken.

Ammendola (5-9, 195) went undrafted out of Oklahoma State in 2020 and was most recently with the Panthers this offseason. He connected on 60 of 78 field-goal attempts (76.9%) for the Cowboys and 179 of 183 extra points (97.8%). Ammendola, originally from Lansdale, PA, finished his collegiate career ranked third among all active players in the FBS with 359 career points scored. He finished top five in school history in points scored, field goals made, field goals attempted, field goal percentage, PATs made and PATs attempted.

Ficken, who first signed with the Jets in 2019, played in nine games for the team in the 2020 season and made 13 of 15 field-goal attempts before he was waived on Jan. 2. He also converted 12 of 15 extra points. For his career, Ficken has connected on 72.9% of field goals (35 of 48) and 87.5% of extra points (49 of 56).

