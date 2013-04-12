Jets Sign K Derek Dimke, P Ryan Quigley

The New York Jets have signed two first-year free agents, placekicker Derek Dimke and punter Ryan Quigley.
Dimke (6'0", 180/Illinois/Rockford, IL) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Detroit on May 10. He spent the preseason with the Lions before he was waived Aug. 27. In 2012 he appeared in three preseason games for Detroit and knocked in both his field goal attempts. He finished his college career as Illinois' all-time leader in field goal and PAT accuracy, converting 39 of 46 field goal attempts and all 89 of his extra points.
Quigley (6'3", 188/Boston College/Little River, SC) signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent on May 13. He made the Bears' final roster and was inactive for the season opener before he was waived Sept. 10. In four preseason games, he punted 16 times for a 41.4 average. As a senior at Boston College in 2011, Quigley finished fourth in the nation with 28 punts downed inside the 20.