Jets Sign K Derek Dimke, P Ryan Quigley

Dimke (6'0", 180/Illinois/Rockford, IL) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Detroit on May 10. He spent the preseason with the Lions before he was waived Aug. 27. In 2012 he appeared in three preseason games for Detroit and knocked in both his field goal attempts. He finished his college career as Illinois' all-time leader in field goal and PAT accuracy, converting 39 of 46 field goal attempts and all 89 of his extra points.