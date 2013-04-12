Jets Sign K Derek Dimke, P Ryan Quigley

Apr 12, 2013 at 02:41 AM

The New York Jets have signed two first-year free agents, placekicker Derek Dimke and punter Ryan Quigley.

Dimke (6'0", 180/Illinois/Rockford, IL) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Detroit on  May 10. He spent the preseason with the Lions before he was waived Aug. 27. In 2012 he appeared in three preseason games for Detroit and knocked in both his field goal attempts. He finished his college career as Illinois' all-time leader in field goal and PAT accuracy, converting 39 of 46 field goal attempts and all 89 of his extra points.

Quigley (6'3", 188/Boston College/Little River, SC) signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent on May 13. He made the Bears' final roster and was inactive for the season opener before he was waived Sept. 10. In four preseason games, he punted 16 times for a 41.4 average. As a senior at Boston College in 2011, Quigley finished fourth in the nation with 28 punts downed inside the 20.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets and Nike Announce the 2022 Girls High School Flag Football Schedule

Season Kicks Off April 5 and will Conclude with Semifinals and Championship Games at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on June 4
news

Jets Release Veteran Tight End Ryan Griffin

In 3 Seasons with the Green & White He Had 70 Catches for 667 Yards and 7 TDs
news

Jets Mock Draft 11.0 | NFL Network Has Joe Douglas Selecting CB, WR in Round 1

CBS Sports Has Green & White Trading with Kansas City Chiefs
news

What's Your Major Jets Headline Out of The NFL League Meetings?

Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, Woody Johnson Spoke to Media; Green & White Ready to Strike if Opportunity Is There
news

Draft Preview | Quarterbacks: Will Any Signal-Callers Be Taken in Round 1?

With Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco Locked In, Jets Likely to Be Spectators on Draft Weekend
news

The Great Green & White Kicking Battle of '22 Quickly Takes Shape

3 Areas Where Greg Zuerlein & Eddy Piñeiro Will Be Measured Against Each Other in the Coming Weeks & Months
news

DL Solomon Thomas Explains Why Jets Were 'the Team I Really Wanted'

He Rejoins Robert Saleh to Help a 'Young, Hungry Team' Continue Building Toward a Championship Level
news

Where Are They Now: Blake Galvin

Catch Up with the Former Linebacker from Boston College
news

Notebook | New NFL Rule Opens Another Avenue for Minorities to Be Head Coaches

GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Changing 1 Jets Drive Into an Appealing Destination
news

NFL Approves Giving Both Teams a Possession in Overtime...for Playoffs Only

League Votes 29-3 to Change Procedure for Postseason but Not Regular-Season Games, Beginning This Year
news

Jets Sign DL Solomon Thomas

No. 3 Overall Pick in 2017 Played Under Robert Saleh with 49ers
news

GM Joe Douglas: Jets 'Need to Be Playing Meaningful Games in December'

GM on Free Agency, Trades, Next Month's Draft: 'If We Do This the Right Way, It Could Be Really Special'
Advertising