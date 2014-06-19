Jets Sign K Andrew Furney, P Jacob Schum

Undrafted Free Agent Tight End Terrence Miller Released; Roster at 90

Jun 19, 2014 at 10:00 AM
abstract-helmet-article.jpg

The Jets have signed kicker Andrew Furney and punter Jacob Schum. Both participated as non-roster invitees at the full-squad minicamp that concluded today.

Furney (5'10", 210) spent the past four seasons with the Washington State Cougars. He was twice named an All-Pac-12 selection for his kicking ability and twice named a Pac-12 All-Academic selection for his off-field efforts. He certainly has a powerful leg — his 60-yard make as a junior is the second-longest field goal in Pac-12 history. The 22-year-old rookie participated in the Seattle Seahawks' rookie minicamp in May.

schum.jpg

Schum (5'11", 211) has spent parts of the last year-plus with the Buccaneers and Browns after finishing his collegiate career at Buffalo. The 25-year-old from Hamburg, NY, was waived by the Bucs last month.

Furney, wearing uniform No. 8, and Schum, No. 14, will share the workload and compete with our incumbents, K Nick Folk and P Ryan Quigley.

Wednesday's release of RB Mike Goodson gave us 89 players heading into today, and undrafted rookie TE Terrence Miller was released to free up the second roster spot.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets Awards | Offensive and Defensive MVP, Most Improved Through First 6 Games

Breece Hall, C.J. Mosley Off to Hot Start; Quinnen Williams Could Break Out in Back-Half of Season
news

Snap Count Analysis | Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern and C.J. Mosley Lead Respective Units in Snaps Played 

Six Players Played More than 85% of Snaps on Offense, Three on Defense
news

Jets Trade WR Mecole Hardman Back to Kansas City

Jets Receiving Corps Includes Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Xavier Gipson, Irvin Charles and Jason Brownlee
news

Jets PFF Grades | C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams Top LB Tandem in NFL

Bryce Huff Leads League in Pass-Rush Productivity; Thomas Morstead Off to Hot Start in 2023 Season
news

Quincy Williams 'Bought In,' and It's Paying Off

Jets LB to Younger Brother Quinnen Williams: 'I Am Going to the Pro Bowl With You'
news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Climbing During the Bye Week

Green & White Ranked In the Top 13 by Yahoo!
news

Aaron Rodgers Returns to the Sideline and Adds to His Story

HC Robert Saleh Says 'Him Being Around the Building is Infectious'
news

Aaron Rodgers Said Being on the Sideline on Sunday 'Was a Special Moment ... to Feel a Bit More Normal' 

Head Coach Robert Saleh texted Jets' QB: 'Need You Out Here, Buddy'
news

Jets Cornerbacks Craig James and Tae Hayes 'Fearless' Against Eagles

Defensive Back Pair Put Together Strong Performances Despite Uncertainty 
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets Leaned on TOs, Field Position to Topple Eagles

Green & White Rise to 3-3, Plus-5 Turnover Margin with Help from Huge 22.1-Yard Avg. Drive Start Margin
news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh, Jets Plan to 'Attack' Bye Week After Consecutive Wins

Green & White Execute Late in Games; Look to Improve on 'Details' in Red Zone
news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Win Over the Eagles

Turnovers, Sacks and Greg Zuerlein Highlight the List
Advertising