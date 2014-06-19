Jets Sign K Andrew Furney, P Jacob Schum

Furney (5'10", 210) spent the past four seasons with the Washington State Cougars. He was twice named an All-Pac-12 selection for his kicking ability and twice named a Pac-12 All-Academic selection for his off-field efforts. He certainly has a powerful leg — his 60-yard make as a junior is the second-longest field goal in Pac-12 history. The 22-year-old rookie participated in the Seattle Seahawks' rookie minicamp in May.