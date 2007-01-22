Jets sign G Adrien Clarke to Reserve/Future Contract

Clarke appeared in 13 games for the Eagles in 2005, starting in four of them
The New York Jets announced they have signed G Adrien Clarke to a Reserve/Future contract. The announcement was made by General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Clarke, originally a seventh round pick from Ohio State in 2004 NFL Draft, started four games for the Eagles at left guard in 2005, appearing in a total of 13 games. Clarke started 43 games at Ohio State and was a key member of the Buckeyes' offensive line during their 2002 National Championship run.
Clarke is the eighth player the Jets have signed to a Reserve/Future contract. The other signed players are: DE Darrell Adams, CB Alphonso Hodge, WR Frisman Jackson, TE Joe Kowalewski, DT Keyonta Marshall, DT Matt McChesney and DT Zarnell Fitch.