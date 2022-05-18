Jets Sign First-Round Pick WR Garrett Wilson

Wilson said he has patterned his play after a trio of NFL wideouts, none of whom was a first-round pick like him but all of whom quickly turned into highly productive pros.

"I've always kind of modeled my game after Stevie Johnson. He played with the Bills back in the day and he kind of had a basketball background. He was elusive and I like the way he played the game," Wilson said. "There's so many good receivers in the league, you try to take something from all their games. Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams, they've all got different things that they bring to the table. Being a young dude that wants to be as good as I can be, I'm trying to take something from all their games, for sure."

Wilson (6-0, 188), a three-sport star at Lake Travis (TX) HS, turned down a basketball scholarship offer to move back to his home state of Ohio and play for the Buckeyes. Last season, his third, he racked up 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's got 4.38-second speed in the 40, displays strong hands and runs precise routes.

He described his strengths as an ability to nab 50-50 balls and "doing a good job making people miss me."