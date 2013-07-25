Jets Sign First-Round Pick Richardson

The Jets have signed defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, the 13th overall pick of the April draft out of Missouri.

The Jets acquired their second pick in the first round, which they used to select Richardson, when they traded Pro Bowl CB Darrelle Revis to the Buccaneers the week of the draft.

Last season, Richardson (6'3", 294) made 11 starts for the Tigers, had four sacks and led all SEC defensive tackles with 79 total tackles. He had six sacks in his two seasons at Missouri.