Jets Sign First-Round Pick Richardson

Jul 25, 2013 at 02:33 AM

The Jets have signed defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, the 13th overall pick of the April draft out of Missouri.

The Jets acquired their second pick in the first round, which they used to select Richardson, when they traded Pro Bowl CB Darrelle Revis to the Buccaneers the week of the draft.

Last season, Richardson (6'3", 294) made 11 starts for the Tigers, had four sacks and led all SEC defensive tackles with 79 total tackles. He had six sacks in his two seasons at Missouri.

Richardson will join the rest of the Jets rookies in Cortland, N.Y. in preparation for the team's first full-squad practice Friday morning. Cornerback Dee Milliner out of Alabama, the Jets' top selection, No. 9 overall, is the only unsigned 2013 draft pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Did We Learn The First Week of OTAs?

Zach Wilson Is 'Beefy'; Alijah Vera-Tucker Excited About Move to RG

news

Young Vet Quinnen Williams Likes the Cast Lined Up Alongside Him on Jets Defense

Starting His 4th NFL Season at 24 Years of Age, 'Q' Sees 'Huge Ceiling' for Himself & His D to Continue Growing

news

Where Are They Now: David Bass

Catch Up with the Former Jets Edge Rusher

news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Knows OTAs Are Not Mandatory, but They Are 'Priceless'

QB Zach Wilson on WR Garrett Wilson: The Dude Is a Sponge

news

Right Side or Left Side, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Has It Covered

Jets Shuffle Offensive Line With Addition of Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Improved Squad Looking to Gain Continuity and Confidence

HC Robert Saleh: I Know We're Going to Get Better

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I've Put on Quite a Bit of Weight'

Second-Year Signal Caller Is Up to 221 Pounds; Plans to Play Around 218

news

Robert Saleh Sees Confident, Decisive Zach Wilson as Jets OTAs Begin

QB and All His Teammates Who Have Reported to Voluntary Practices Give the HC 'a Lot of Great, Positive Vibes'

news

Jets Sign WR D.J. Montgomery

Green & White Waive WR Rodney Adams

news

Damien Woody: 'I Love the Vision' of Jets' GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh

ESPN Analyst Says QB Zach Wilson Is Surrounded by Young Talent, Foundational Pieces

news

Jets Sign, TE Jeremy Ruckert, Lifelong Fan of Green & White

Third-Round Pick Out of Ohio State Worked Under HC Robert Saleh and TE Coach Ron Middleton at the Senior Bowl

news

Jets' DL Vinny Curry Is Chasing It Again

With DE Carl Lawson, Veteran to Return Up Front After Missing the 2021 NFL Season

Advertising