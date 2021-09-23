Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

The Jets on Thursday signed FB Nick Bawden to their practice squad and placed DE Ronnie Blair on practice squad injured.
Bawden (6-2, 245) was most recently with the Lions and was waived on June 3. Originally Detroit's seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State, he missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in OTAs and battled injuries in 2019 and 2020. Bawden began his collegiate career as a quarterback, starting two games for the Aztecs, before switching to fullback after his freshman season. He helped block for the NCAA's leading rushers in back-to-back years in Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, who each ran for more than 2,000 yards. Bawden also had 30 receptions, 240 yards and 1 touchdown.
Blair (6-4, 270) signed with the Jets in June, was a final cut and then added to the practice squad. Waived by the 49ers in March, he was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 2016 out of Appalachian State. Blair has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, landing on injured reserve in 2017 and 2019. He's played 47 games (two starts) and recorded 88 tackles, 22 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 27 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.