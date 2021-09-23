Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Placed DE Ronnie Blair on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

Sep 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

AP19266693717815-bawden-thumb
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Jets on Thursday signed FB Nick Bawden to their practice squad and placed DE Ronnie Blair on practice squad injured.

Bawden (6-2, 245) was most recently with the Lions and was waived on June 3. Originally Detroit's seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State, he missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in OTAs and battled injuries in 2019 and 2020. Bawden began his collegiate career as a quarterback, starting two games for the Aztecs, before switching to fullback after his freshman season. He helped block for the NCAA's leading rushers in back-to-back years in Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, who each ran for more than 2,000 yards. Bawden also had 30 receptions, 240 yards and 1 touchdown.

Blair (6-4, 270) signed with the Jets in June, was a final cut and then added to the practice squad. Waived by the 49ers in March, he was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 2016 out of Appalachian State. Blair has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, landing on injured reserve in 2017 and 2019. He's played 47 games (two starts) and recorded 88 tackles, 22 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 27 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Related Content

news

4 Jets Players to Watch a Mile High When They Tackle Denver on Sunday

Morgan Moses, Michael Carter, JFM & Marcus Maye Hold Keys to a Strong Showing in Broncos' Home Opener
news

Jets Sign S Sheldrick Redwine to Practice Squad

Veteran S Took 13 ST Snaps vs. Patriots in Week 2
news

Where Are They Now: Pete Kendall

Catch Up with the Former Jets Offensive Lineman from Boston College
news

For Veteran OL Morgan Moses, the Jets Have the 'Right Recipe' 

Veteran RT: QB Zach Wilson Has 'the Pedigree of a Phenomenal Talent'
news

Jets Rookie Pass Catcher Elijah Moore: 'We All Want to Be Legendary'

Rookie Rebounds from Slow Opener with Stronger Game vs. Pats; Robert Saleh: It's Just a Matter of Time
news

Jets LB B.J. Goodson Retires

Veteran 'Backer Played for Giants, Packers and Browns
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 3 at Broncos - Wednesday

WR Jamison Crowder (Groin) & DL John Franklin-Myers (Calf) DNP; LB Jamien Sherwood (Ankle) LP
news

Jets at Broncos | 3 Things to Know

Morgan Moses Preparing to Face Von Miller; College Teammates Set to Square Off
news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Broncos

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Green & White's Trip to Denver
news

Jets Sign OL Isaiah Williams to Practice Squad

O-Lineman Signed with Washington as an Undrafted Free Agent in 2016
news

Jets Sign LB Del'Shawn Phillips, Waive S Sheldrick Redwine

Phillips Was a Practice Squad Promotion During the First Two Games
Advertising