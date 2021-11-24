Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Active Roster

The Jets have signed FB Nick Bawden to the active roster and restored LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Bawden (6-2, 245) was elevated for each of the last two games. He took 8 snaps (13%) against the Dolphins and had a career-long 20-yard reception. He signed with the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 23 and was most recently with the Lions. He was waived on June 3. Originally Detroit's seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State, Bawden missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in OTAs and battled injuries in 2019 and 2020. He began his collegiate career as a quarterback, starting two games for the Aztecs, before switching to fullback after his freshman season. He helped block for the NCAA's leading rushers in back-to-back years in Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, who each ran for more than 2,000 yards. Bawden also had 30 receptions, 240 yards and 1 touchdown.