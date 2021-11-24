Jets Sign FB Nick Bawden to Active Roster

LB LaRoy Reynolds Restored to Practice Squad

Nov 24, 2021 at 11:52 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have signed FB Nick Bawden to the active roster and restored LB LaRoy Reynolds to the Practice Squad

Bawden (6-2, 245) was elevated for each of the last two games. He took 8 snaps (13%) against the Dolphins and had a career-long 20-yard reception. He signed with the Green & White's practice squad Sept. 23 and was most recently with the Lions. He was waived on June 3. Originally Detroit's seventh-round pick in 2018 out of San Diego State, Bawden missed his rookie season after tearing his ACL in OTAs and battled injuries in 2019 and 2020. He began his collegiate career as a quarterback, starting two games for the Aztecs, before switching to fullback after his freshman season. He helped block for the NCAA's leading rushers in back-to-back years in Donnel Pumphrey and Rashaad Penny, who each ran for more than 2,000 yards. Bawden also had 30 receptions, 240 yards and 1 touchdown.

Reynolds (6-1, 228) joined the Green & White's practice squad Oct. 26 and was placed on P-squad injured reserve Nov. 2. He was most recently with the Patriots before he was released in May. He first signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia in 2013 and spent two and a half seasons in Jacksonville where he overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the team's linebackers coach. Reynolds also overlapped with Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta from 2016-17 and again in 2020 when Ulbrich called plays for the Falcons. He's also had stints with the Eagles (2018) and Bengals (2019). Reynolds has totaled 117 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 pass defenses, 3 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble in 115 games (seven starts).

