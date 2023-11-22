Transactions

Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad

Veteran Lineman Took 18 Snaps vs. Bills in Week 11

Nov 22, 2023 at 08:40 AM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have signed DL Tanzel Smart to the practice squad.

Smart (6-1, 295), who was released from the active roster Monday, first signed with the Green & White in 2020 and spent the last three seasons on and off the team's practice squad. He was signed to the active roster before last week's game at Buffalo and took 18 snaps on defense in the team's loss to the Bills. Smart was originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 30 career tackles in 40 games (4 starts).

