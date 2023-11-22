Jets Sign DL Tanzel Smart to Practice Squad

Smart (6-1, 295), who was released from the active roster Monday, first signed with the Green & White in 2020 and spent the last three seasons on and off the team's practice squad. He was signed to the active roster before last week's game at Buffalo and took 18 snaps on defense in the team's loss to the Bills. Smart was originally drafted by the Rams in the sixth round in 2017 out of Tulane and has 30 career tackles in 40 games (4 starts).