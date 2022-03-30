Jets Sign DL Solomon Thomas

No. 3 Overall Pick in 2017 Played Under Robert Saleh with 49ers

Mar 30, 2022 at 12:51 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

SolomonThomas_16x9

The Jets have signed DL Solomon Thomas. 

Thomas (6-3, 280) played in 17 games last season for the Raiders, totaling 34 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, 2 FF and a career-high 3.5 sacks.

He was first drafted No. 3 overall in 2017 by San Francisco and spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers under Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the 49er' defensive coordinator. In 48 games (30 starts) with the Niners, he totaled 95 tackles, 16 TFL, 23 QB hits and 6 sacks.

Thomas was born in Chicago, but moved to Sydney, Australia, when he was 2 years old. After five years there, he moved to Texas and attended Coppell High School before going to college at Stanford. In 2016, he was named first-team All-Pac-12 and won the Morris Trophy, which is given to the conference's best offensive and defensive linemen as selected by opposing players. Thomas totaled 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 8 sacks.

220302-Jets-Tickets--1920x1080

Related Content

news

NFL Approves Giving Both Teams a Possession in Overtime...for Playoffs Only

League Votes 29-3 to Change Procedure for Postseason but Not Regular-Season Games, Beginning This Year
news

GM Joe Douglas: Jets 'Need to Be Playing Meaningful Games in December'

GM on Free Agency, Trades, Next Month's Draft: 'If We Do This the Right Way, It Could Be Really Special'
news

Jets Release K Matt Ammendola

Oklahoma State Product Started the First 11 Games of 2021
news

After Pursuit of Tyreek Hill, Jets GM Joe Douglas Remains Ready to Strike

Aligned with HC Robert Saleh, Douglas Will Stay Aggressive  
news

Draft Preview | Edge Rushers, Georgia D-Linemen Figure Prominently in Round 1

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson & Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux Are 1-2 in a Number of Analysts' Early Mocks
news

Robert Saleh: Jets Have Taken 'a Really Good Step' with High-Character Signings 

Woody Johnson on FA Additions: 'How Everyone's Going to Fit into the Locker Room Is Very Important'
news

Jets Chairman Woody Johnson: 'I Feel Really, Really Good. I Feel Optimistic'

Ambassador Johnson Says GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh "Are Absolutely on the Same Page"
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

Woody Johnson on Jets' Trade Bid for Tyreek Hill: We're Not Afraid of Risk

HC Robert Saleh at Owners' Meeting Says Team Will 'Take a Swing' if Another Big Opportunity Arises
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh Says Alijah Vera-Tucker to Shift to Right Guard

With Veteran Laken Tomlinson, Who Signed in Free Agency, to Stay at Left Guard
news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | Mel Kiper Has Green & White Selecting WR, CB

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Cincinnati's Sauce Gardner Popular Picks for Joe Douglas in Round 1
Advertising