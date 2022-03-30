Jets Sign DL Solomon Thomas

He was first drafted No. 3 overall in 2017 by San Francisco and spent the first four seasons of his career with the 49ers under Jets HC Robert Saleh, who was the 49er' defensive coordinator. In 48 games (30 starts) with the Niners, he totaled 95 tackles, 16 TFL, 23 QB hits and 6 sacks.

Thomas was born in Chicago, but moved to Sydney, Australia, when he was 2 years old. After five years there, he moved to Texas and attended Coppell High School before going to college at Stanford. In 2016, he was named first-team All-Pac-12 and won the Morris Trophy, which is given to the conference's best offensive and defensive linemen as selected by opposing players. Thomas totaled 62 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 8 sacks.