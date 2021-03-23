Jets Sign DL Sheldon Rankins

The Jets have signed the Saints' former DT Sheldon Rankins.

Rankins (6-2, 305) played in 12 games for New Orleans in the 2020 season and had 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss and 9 QB hits. He was drafted No. 12 overall out of Louisville in 2016 and played his first five seasons with the Saints.

He played all 16 games in 2017 and '18, but battled injuries -- he tore his Achilles tendon in the divisional round of the 2018-19 playoffs, an ankle injury in '19 and a knee injury in '20. Rankins, who turns 27 in April, has started 33 of the 63 games he's appeared in and has totaled 116 tackles, 25 TFLs, 17.5 sacks, 44 QB hits and 3 forced fumbles.