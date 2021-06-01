Jets Sign DL Ronnie Blair, Waive DL Sharif Finch

Former 49ers D-Lineman Has 13.5 Career Sacks 

Jun 01, 2021 at 08:50 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

blair-transaction-AP19308703210985
Rick Scuteri/AP Images

The Jets have signed DL Ronnie Blair and waived DL Sharif Finch.

Blair (6-4, 270) was waived by the 49ers in March. He was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 2016 out of Appalachian State. Blair has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, landing on injured reserve in 2017 and 2019. He then started the 2020 season on reserve/physically unable to perform list as he was recovering from a torn ACL and did not play last season. Blair has played 47 games (two starts) and recorded 88 tackles, 22 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 27 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

Finch (6-4, 250) joined the Green & White's practice squad Nov. 3, 2020 after he was released from the Bears' P-squad on Oct 23. He first signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Temple. He's played in 26 games (three starts) and has 41 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 4 QB hits, 2 FF and 1 FR.

Related Content

news

Notebook | Zach Wilson Likes the Jets' Complementary Offensive Approach 

OC Mike Lafleur Says It Was a "No-Brainer" to Work with Robert Saleh; WR Elijah Moore Returning at OTAs
news

Zach Wilson: 'Keep Learning and Just Doing Your Best'

Diet of Jets' Rookie QB Includes Cereal and Film ... Lots of It
news

Which Jet Will Benefit Most From Changing to a 4-3 Defense? 

LB Jarrad Davis, DL Quinnen Williams Among Many Players Who Could Flourish in New System
news

Jets LB C.J. Mosley's on the Field Again: 'The Flame Is Back, 100 Percent'

Finishes 1st Week of Phase 3 of Jets' Voluntary Offseason Program Feeling 'Excited...Happy...Ready to Go'
news

Inside the Numbers | Deep Dives on Uniform Nos. 2 and 8

Some Single-Digit Numerology Regarding QB Zach Wilson and WR Elijah Moore 
news

Jets Practice Report | What Happened During Week 1 of OTAs?

Robert Saleh Excited About Day 3 Picks; Zach Wilson Progressing; C.J. Mosley Excited to Be Back
news

'Work' Is the Word as Jets OC Mike LaFleur Coaches Up His New Players

He Appreciates the Tireless Ethic Shared by Likes of QB Zach Wilson, HC Robert Saleh & Older Bro Matt
news

Robert Saleh: The Guys Want to Be Here

Jets' HC Dishes on OTAs, Analytics, QB Zach Wilson and C.J. Mosley 
news

Coach Robert Saleh Cheers on Knicks to Playoff Win Over the Hawks in Madison Square Garden

Jets Head Coach Part of an Electric Atmosphere During Game 2 of the Knicks-Hawks Series in the NBA Playoffs
news

Where Are They Now: Earl Christy

Catch Up with the Versatile Jets Legend from Maryland State
news

The Athletic Names the Jets the No. 3 Most Improved Team in NFL

Joe Douglas Added 12 Free Agents, 10 Draft Picks; Including Zach Wilson, Carl Lawson and Corey Davis
Advertising