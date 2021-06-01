Jets Sign DL Ronnie Blair, Waive DL Sharif Finch

Blair (6-4, 270) was waived by the 49ers in March. He was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 2016 out of Appalachian State. Blair has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, landing on injured reserve in 2017 and 2019. He then started the 2020 season on reserve/physically unable to perform list as he was recovering from a torn ACL and did not play last season. Blair has played 47 games (two starts) and recorded 88 tackles, 22 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 27 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.