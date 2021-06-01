Jets Sign DL Ronnie Blair, Waive DL Sharif Finch

The Jets have signed DL Ronnie Blair and waived DL Sharif Finch.
Blair (6-4, 270) was waived by the 49ers in March. He was drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round in 2016 out of Appalachian State. Blair has battled injuries throughout his NFL career, landing on injured reserve in 2017 and 2019. He then started the 2020 season on reserve/physically unable to perform list as he was recovering from a torn ACL and did not play last season. Blair has played 47 games (two starts) and recorded 88 tackles, 22 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, 27 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.
Finch (6-4, 250) joined the Green & White's practice squad Nov. 3, 2020 after he was released from the Bears' P-squad on Oct 23. He first signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Temple. He's played in 26 games (three starts) and has 41 tackles, 6 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 4 QB hits, 2 FF and 1 FR.