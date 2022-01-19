Jets Sign DL Bradlee Anae to Reserve/Future Contract

Cowboys' Former Fifth-Round Pick Totaled 29.5 Sacks in College at Utah

Jan 19, 2022 at 04:19 PM
Ethan Greenberg

The Jets have signed DL Bradlee Anae to a reserve/future contract, contracts which are for players not on the active roster and which do not go into effect until the first day of the new league year, March 16.

Anae (6-3, 257) was a Cowboys fifth-round pick out of Utah in 2020 and was waived by Dallas in November 2021 before re-signing to the practice squad. He's played in 11 games over the last two seasons and has 2 tackles on 56 snaps in addition to 170 on special teams. Anae was a productive player with the Utes, totaling 131 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles in 39 college games.

Jets GM Joe Douglas has signed 12 other players to reserve/future deals.

