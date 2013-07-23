Jets Sign Cundiff to Kick vs. Folk in Camp

Jul 23, 2013 at 07:35 AM

The Jets today have become the 12th NFL team to sign veteran kicker Billy Cundiff in as many years.

Cundiff, 33, replaces undrafted free agent rookie K Brett Maher, who was released, on the roster and will compete with incumbent K Nick Folk for a roster spot during training camp. The Jets' first full-squad camp practice will be held Friday at SUNY Cortland.

In his career, Cundiff has made 75.5% of his regular-season field goals, while Folk has connected on 77.9% of his kicks. They both have 56-yard field goals as their personal bests.

Cundiff has been flawless in his three career games against the Jets, making all four field goals and all seven extra points attempted. He also kicked seven of eight field goals in the Cowboys' 35-32 Monday night win over the Giants in the old Meadowlands stadium in 2003. He was chosen as a Pro Bowler with Baltimore in 2010.

Although he has made 12 of 14 postseason field goal attempts, Cundiff is infamous for one of his two misses. Playing in the AFC Championship Game in the 2011 season at New England as a member of the Ravens, he lined up for a 32-yard field goal to tie the game with 11 seconds remaining. He missed and the Patriots won, 23-20, to advance to the Super Bowl.

Last offseason, the Jets made a similar move when they brought in another veteran, Josh Brown, to push Folk for the kicking job. The battle lasted until just before the final preseason game when Brown was released and Folk was declared the winner. Folk went on to hit his first 11 field goal tries of the season for the second straight year and finish 21-of-27 (77.8%) for the most accurate of his three seasons with the Jets.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What Did We Learn The First Week of OTAs?

Zach Wilson Is 'Beefy'; Alijah Vera-Tucker Excited About Move to RG

news

Young Vet Quinnen Williams Likes the Cast Lined Up Alongside Him on Jets Defense

Starting His 4th NFL Season at 24 Years of Age, 'Q' Sees 'Huge Ceiling' for Himself & His D to Continue Growing

news

Where Are They Now: David Bass

Catch Up with the Former Jets Edge Rusher

news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Knows OTAs Are Not Mandatory, but They Are 'Priceless'

QB Zach Wilson on WR Garrett Wilson: The Dude Is a Sponge

news

Right Side or Left Side, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Has It Covered

Jets Shuffle Offensive Line With Addition of Pro Bowler Laken Tomlinson

news

Jets OTA Practice Report | Improved Squad Looking to Gain Continuity and Confidence

HC Robert Saleh: I Know We're Going to Get Better

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'I've Put on Quite a Bit of Weight'

Second-Year Signal Caller Is Up to 221 Pounds; Plans to Play Around 218

news

Robert Saleh Sees Confident, Decisive Zach Wilson as Jets OTAs Begin

QB and All His Teammates Who Have Reported to Voluntary Practices Give the HC 'a Lot of Great, Positive Vibes'

news

Jets Sign WR D.J. Montgomery

Green & White Waive WR Rodney Adams

news

Damien Woody: 'I Love the Vision' of Jets' GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh

ESPN Analyst Says QB Zach Wilson Is Surrounded by Young Talent, Foundational Pieces

news

Jets Sign, TE Jeremy Ruckert, Lifelong Fan of Green & White

Third-Round Pick Out of Ohio State Worked Under HC Robert Saleh and TE Coach Ron Middleton at the Senior Bowl

news

Jets' DL Vinny Curry Is Chasing It Again

With DE Carl Lawson, Veteran to Return Up Front After Missing the 2021 NFL Season

Advertising