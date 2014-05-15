Jets Sign 6th-Round WR Quincy Enunwa

Wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has signed his contract, becoming the fourth Jets draft choice to officially join the team in the past two days.

As a senior, Enunwa set Nebraska's single-season receiving touchdown record with 12, including a 99-yard TD catch in the Gator Bowl win over Georgia that has gone in the history books as the longest reception in bowl-game history, breaking the record of 95 yards set 49 years earlier.

"I like to say that I have a physicality with the 4.4 40 that I ran. It shows that I have some speed as well." Enunwa (6'2", 225) said shortly after being drafted by the Green & White. "Now I just want to come in here and compete with my size and speed and hopefully earn myself a job."