Jets Sign 4 Players, Place 5 on Injured Reserve

C Josh Andrews, TE Dan Brown, S Matthias Farley, CB Nate Hairston Return to Jets Roster

Sep 07, 2020
The Jets have signed C Josh Andrews, TE Dan Brown, S Matthias Farley and CB Nate Hairston, all of whom spent training camp with the team; three of the four played for the Jets last season (Andrews was signed as a free agent). The Green & White also placed OL Cameron Clark, LB Patrick Onwuasor, WR Jeff Smith, WR Vyncint Smith and DL Jabari Zuniga on injured reserve.

Andrews signed with the Jets on April 2 and spent this summer with the team, working primarily with the second-team offense. He did fill in for G Alex Lewis when Lewis was hurt. Andrews (6-2, 298) spent last season with Indianapolis where he played 61 snaps. He originally signed with the Eagles in 2014 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State and had stints with the Vikings and the Colts.

Brown played 16 games (5 starts) for the Jets last season. He totaled 7 receptions for 72 yards and 1 TD (the opening score in the Jets' 34-17 Week 11 win over the Redskins). He also finished third on the Jets with 11 special teams tackles. Brown, entering his fifth NFL season, has 389 yards and 2 touchdowns on 42 catches in his career.

Farley (5-11, 209) played in 13 games for the Jets last season and totaled 6 tackles. He spent 2016-18 with the Colts after he signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in '16. He was a final cut by the Cardinals that September, but was acquired off waivers by the Colts.

Hairston played 11 games (6 starts) for the Jets last season after the Colts traded him to the Green & White in August 2019. He had 24 tackles, 1 interception and 3 pass defenses. Hairston, a fifth-round pick in 2017, played in 27 games (11 starts) and totaled 59 tackles, 1 INT and 6 PD with Indianapolis.

Clark (6-4, 308) was drafted in the fourth round out of Charlotte in the offseason. He missed some time in training camp because of a shoulder injury then hurt his knee in the final days of camp. Clark started 25 games at left tackle for the 49ers between 2018-19. 

Onwuasor (6-0, 227) sustained a non-contact knee injury in training camp but didn't have ligament damage. Nicknamed Peanut, he signed with the Jets in the offseason after four seasons with Baltimore where he totaled 234 tackles -- 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. He also had 15 special teams tackles. In 2019, Onwuasor had 48 tackles, 5 TFLs, 3 sacks and 6 QBH.

J. Smith (6-1, 195) is in his second season with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College. He spent most of the year on the practice squad, was activated for Week 15 at Baltimore, but hurt his ankle in that game and was placed on IR. Smith received first-team reps in training camp before landing awkwardly on his shoulder in a 7-on-7 period.

V. Smith (6-3, 202) underwent core surgery on Aug. 18 and Head Coach Adam Gase said that Smith would be sidelined 5-to-8 weeks. Smith caught 17 passes for 225 yards last season in 13 games (4 starts) after the Jets plucked him from the Texans practice squad. He also returned 10 kicks and averaged 29.9 yards per return.

Zuniga (6-3, 264) missed training camp with a quad injury after he was drafted in the third round out of Florida. He totaled 118 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks in 42 games (27 starts) for the Gators.

