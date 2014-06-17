Jets Sign 3rd-Rounder Dexter McDougle

McDougle, who had six career INTs and 19 PDs with the Terrapins, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Connecticut on Sept. 14, 2013. He posted a 4.43-second 40 time at Maryland's pro day, and with his participation in this week's minicamp, he looks full-go for training camp.

"I always said other than my ball skills, I feel like my ability to come up in run support would stand out and help me out throughout the draft process," McDougle said. "You want corners to be physical."

McDougle stood out on day one of the full-squad minicamp with a couple of pass deflections.