Jets Sign 3rd-Rounder Dexter McDougle

The Jets have announced the signing of cornerback Dexter McDougle, their last of 12 draft choices to come to terms.
The 5'10" 195-pound McDougle, the Jets' third-round pick (No. 80 overall) out of Maryland, is participating in the team's mandatory full-squad minicamp, now wearing a green jersey after wearing a red "hands-off" jersey for most of the offseason due to his shoulder.
"He's a guy we feel really good about, just a physical guy who can really do a bit of everything," said head coach Rex Ryan. "He has hands for the interception, he can find it, he can play press, he can play off, he can play outside, he can play inside and he's not afraid of contact. That was impressive to me. He's fast enough, he's physical and he's a strong guy. We certainly look forward to when he can get rolling out there."
McDougle, who had six career INTs and 19 PDs with the Terrapins, suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against Connecticut on Sept. 14, 2013. He posted a 4.43-second 40 time at Maryland's pro day, and with his participation in this week's minicamp, he looks full-go for training camp.
"I always said other than my ball skills, I feel like my ability to come up in run support would stand out and help me out throughout the draft process," McDougle said. "You want corners to be physical."
McDougle stood out on day one of the full-squad minicamp with a couple of pass deflections.
"The guy's really committed. He's all business on the field," said Ryan on Tuesday. "I think you saw a little bit of why we're so excited about him and optimistic about him. He is physical. He's able to press and get both hands on you in press. He'll compete and I think those are things that we were looking to see and I think we saw today. All of us saw it."
