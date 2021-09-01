Jets Sign 3, Place 3 on Injured Reserve 

J. Davis (6-1, 245) sustained an ankle injury against the Packers in the preseason and head coach Robert Saleh estimated that Davis will be out until about the Jets' bye in Week 6. Davis, who signed with the Green & White in the offseason after four seasons in Detroit, played in 14 games (4 starts) for the Lions in the 2020 season and had 46 tackles (1 tackle for loss), 0.5 sacks and 2 FF. A first-round pick in 2017 out of Florida, he has 305 career tackles, 19 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 7 FF and 9 pass defenses.

McDermott (6-8, 305) sustained a knee injury against the Packers in the preseason. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Green & White on Nov. 20, 2020. He appeared in 15 games in 2020 and took 125 snaps (22.2%). Originally drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA, McDermott didn't make the initial 53-man roster and was claimed by the Bills before joining the Jets. He's appeared in 30 games (3 starts) in four seasons.

A. Davis (6-1, 202) was placed on the Active/PUP list before the start of training camp after sustaining a season-ending foot injury in 2020. He played in 10 games (6 starts) as a rookie in 2020. The third-round pick out of Cal and had 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defense and 1 fumble recovery.

Williams, who just celebrated his 25th birthday, was taken in the third round (98th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. As a rookie, he played in 11 games and started eight before going on Injured Reserve with a hand injury. He began 2020 on IR with a core muscle injury but was activated in October and played in seven games (no starts). For his two seasons with the Jags, he compiled 49 tackles and forced a fumble.

Ward was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft by the Chiefs and spent his rookie season on Reserve/NFI with a knee injury. He was a final cut by the Chiefs last year but was then signed to their practice squad, added to the active roster in November, was inactive for six games and three playoff games, but started in the regular-season finale against the L.A. Chargers. In that game he totaled five solo tackles, a sack and two QB hits.

Austin (6-1, 198) was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round in 2019 out of Rutgers. He had 88 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 8 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 1 QB hit in 18 games (16 starts) over the last two seasons.