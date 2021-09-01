Jets Sign 3, Place 3 on Injured Reserve 

A day after final cuts were made, the Jets have signed TE Ryan Griffin, TE Dan Brown and S Sharrod Neasman to their active roster. They placed LB Jarrad Davis, OL Conor McDermott and S Ashtyn Davis on injured reserve.

Wrapping up their 53-man roster moves for the day, the team also has acquired two players on waivers with the additions of LB Quincy Williams, most recently with Jacksonville — and the older brother, by some 15 months, of Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams — and former Kansas City defensive end Tim Ward. To make room on the roster, the Green & White released CB Bless Austin and DL Jabari Zuniga.

Griffin (6-6, 255) was released from the Jets Aug. 31 and battled a hamstring injury throughout training camp. Originally a waiver claim in 2019, he's had 43 receptions, 406 yards and 5 TDs in 28 games (19 starts) with the Jets. A Texans' sixth-round pick out of Connecticut in 2013, Griffin spent the first six seasons of his career in Houston. He has 179 career receptions, 1,897 yards and 12 TDs in 105 games (55 starts). 

Brown (6-5, 247) was also released from the Green & White Aug. 31. He led the Jets in special-teams snaps in 2020 with 335 (75.5%) and took 28 snaps on offense. Entering his third season with the team, Brown played in 16 games for the Jets in 2019 and started in 5 games, totaling 7 receptions for 72 yards and 1 TD. He also finished third on the Jets with 11 special teams tackles. Originally a Ravens undrafted free agent out of James Madison in 2015, Brown has 44 catches, 420 yards and 2 TDs in 74 games (12 starts) over six seasons.

Neasman (6-0, 198) signed with the Jets Jun. 10 and was released Aug. 31. He spent the last three seasons with the Falcons with Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was with the organization from 2015-2020. Neasman first signed with Atlanta in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic and played two seasons with the Falcons before an offseason stint with the Saints in '18. He's played in 57 games (two starts) and has 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass defenses, 1 fumble recovery and 1 QB hit.

J. Davis (6-1, 245) sustained an ankle injury against the Packers in the preseason and head coach Robert Saleh estimated that Davis will be out until about the Jets' bye in Week 6. Davis, who signed with the Green & White in the offseason after four seasons in Detroit, played in 14 games (4 starts) for the Lions in the 2020 season and had 46 tackles (1 tackle for loss), 0.5 sacks and 2 FF. A first-round pick in 2017 out of Florida, he has 305 career tackles, 19 TFLs, 10.5 sacks, 7 FF and 9 pass defenses.

McDermott (6-8, 305) sustained a knee injury against the Packers in the preseason. He signed a one-year contract extension with the Green & White on Nov. 20, 2020. He appeared in 15 games in 2020 and took 125 snaps (22.2%). Originally drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round in 2017 out of UCLA, McDermott didn't make the initial 53-man roster and was claimed by the Bills before joining the Jets. He's appeared in 30 games (3 starts) in four seasons.

A. Davis (6-1, 202) was placed on the Active/PUP list before the start of training camp after sustaining a season-ending foot injury in 2020. He played in 10 games (6 starts) as a rookie in 2020. The third-round pick out of Cal and had 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defense and 1 fumble recovery.

Williams, who just celebrated his 25th birthday, was taken in the third round (98th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Jaguars. As a rookie, he played in 11 games and started eight before going on Injured Reserve with a hand injury. He began 2020 on IR with a core muscle injury but was activated in October and played in seven games (no starts). For his two seasons with the Jags, he compiled 49 tackles and forced a fumble.

Ward was signed as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 draft by the Chiefs and spent his rookie season on Reserve/NFI with a knee injury. He was a final cut by the Chiefs last year but was then signed to their practice squad, added to the active roster in November, was inactive for six games and three playoff games, but started in the regular-season finale against the L.A. Chargers. In that game he totaled five solo tackles, a sack and two QB hits.

Austin (6-1, 198) was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round in 2019 out of Rutgers. He had 88 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 8 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 1 QB hit in 18 games (16 starts) over the last two seasons.

Zuniga (6-3, 264) was drafted by the Jets in the third round in 2020 out of Florida. He played in 8 games last season and had 5 tackles. He was hampered throughout training camp with injuries, most recently a knee ailment.

