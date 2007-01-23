Jets Shop Final Blowout Sale of the Season!

Jan 23, 2007 at 07:57 AM
012307_jetsshop_blowout_320.jpg

Jets Shop Final Blowout Sale of the Season

Join Your Favorite Alumni for the Jets Final Blowout Sale of the Season!

The holiday season is behind us, but the New York Jets are offering fans one last opportunity to save on their favorite Jets merchandise at their upcoming blowout sale.

With savings up to 75% off original prices, here's your chance to stock up on jerseys, hats, apparel, gifts, gadgets and more from your favorite football team. But that's not all.

Not only will Jets fans find great bargains, they will have the opportunity to meet a select group of Jets alumni who will be on hand for autographs.

So, make one last trip to the Meadowlands this Friday and Saturday - January 26 and 27 and be sure to purchase the gear you'll need to cheer on your team in 2007!

The following Jets alum will be signing autographs:

Friday, January 26:
11 AM – 2 PM: # 51 Greg Buttle
2 PM – 5 PM: # 93 Marty Lyons
5 PM – 8 PM: # 48 Ken Schroy

Saturday, January 27:
10 AM – 1 PM: # 89 Rocky Klever & #85 Wesley Walker
1 PM – 4 PM: # 67 Dave Herman

The sale will be held in the Stadium Club located near parking lot 15, hours of operation are Fri 11am – 8pm and Sat 9am-7pm.

See you there!

Jets Shop Online

