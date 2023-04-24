Jets Set to Embark on 2023 NFL Draft

Douglas has executed eight draft-day trades – three trade-ups, four trade-downs and one in exchange for a player (CB Quincy Wilson), but he didn't wait until the draft to start this spring's maneuvering. He struck a deal with the Browns in March, acquiring a second-round pick, No. 42 overall, in exchange for WR Elijah Moore and a third-round pick (No. 74 overall).

"That was a tough decision because obviously Elijah was a really good player and a young player on a cap-friendly deal," Douglas said. "I think it was just a situation that came up where we had a flood of calls, nothing really serious. Cleveland was aggressive in their pursuit. Ultimately, we felt like this was an opportunity to bring the value that we needed back to the team and back to the draft, while also giving Elijah a great opportunity in Cleveland."

As it stands, the Jets have back-to-back picks in the second round at No. 42 and No. 43, but there is speculation that the Jets' six-pick allotment will change with another trade.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that the Jets and Packers have "re-engaged on trade talks" on a deal that would bring Aaron Rodgers to New York. Rapoport added that while nothing is imminent, there are hopes a trade can be completed this week.

The 2022 draft will be a tough act to follow -- Douglas selected the offensive and defensive rookie of the years in Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner as the Jets became the second team since 1970 to have both winners on the same club. Breece Hall, the team's second-round pick, would have challenged Wilson if his season were not cut short by a knee injury.

What do Douglas and his staff, which includes Rex Hogan, Chad Alexander, Greg Nejmeh and Phil Savage, have in store for an encore?