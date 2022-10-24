Jets Secondary Lights Out in Win Over Broncos

Locked in a defensive battle Sunday in Denver, the Jets secondary was up to the task and then some. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed each had 3 PDs as the Jets tallied 9 in all against QB Brett Rypien and the DBs helped the Jets shut out the Broncos in the second half of a 16-9 win.

Reed and Gardner were locked in early as the rookie Gardner stopped Jerry Jeudy for no gain on the Broncos' second offensive play and on Denver's ensuing possession the veteran CB Reed delivered a crushing hit on Jeudy. Gardner was credited with 2 PDs in the first half and the talented tandem figured big late with the Jets holding onto a 7-point lead.

On Denver's second-to-last offensive possession, Rypien – playing in place of injured Russell Wilson – faced a fourth-and-3 play from the Jets' 25 and targeted Courtland Sutton with Gardner in coverage. Gardner timed the ball and got his hand in for a PD to turn away the Broncos.

"That was a play I was just looking through my man to the quarterback trying to locate the ball," Gardner said. "He was a little aggressive, so it was hard for me to spot the ball and my facemask was all over the place. But I finally ended up playing through his hands and made a pretty good play."

Gardner finished the game with 10 tackles and the 3 pass defenses. And according to TruMedia, it was his seveth-straight game with at least 1 PD, which is tied for the third-longest streak by a Jet since 2000.