Jets-Seahawks Game Recap | Green & White Playoff Hopes End in 23-6 Loss at Seattle

Revenge game for Smith? Geno, who left the Jets after four seasons and found his own way to Puget Sound in 2019, said absolutely not before the game, but he had a payback kind of afternoon with two first-half touchdown passes and an efficient 18-of-29, 183-yard, no-turnover, 103.1-passer-rating game. Seattle rookie RB Kenneth Walker began the game with a 60-yard run and finished it with 133 yards on 23 carries. Former Jets K Jason Myers added three short field goals.

White never seemed to get comfortable in his first game back after sitting the previous two with his rib injury. He began the game with an interception, ended the first half with a lost strip sack, and threw a second pick with 9:17 to play that pretty much sealed the Jets' fate. He completed 23 of 46 passes for 240 yards and a 47.4 rating and was also sacked four times.

WR Garrett Wilson needed 4 receiving yards coming in to become the first first Jet since Brandon Marshall & Eric Decker in 2015 and the first Jets rookie ever to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Wilson climbed onto the thou plateau with an 8-yard catch from White on the Jets' second-quarter field goal drive. But Wilson was held to three short receptions.

The Jets defense was credited with four sacks of Smith, one a team sack late in the game, another by Carl Lawson for his seventh sack of the season. Pro Bowl DL Quinnen Williams added three QB hits. And Pro Bowl rookie CB Sauce Gardner increased his NFL-leading total of pass defenses by four to 20 PDs as he and the Jets secondary held top WR DJ Metcalf to no catches until he caught his only pass of the game, a 3-yarder as the third quarter grew old.