Jets-Seahawks Game Preview | Which Will Get the Better Start to the New Year?

It's Happy New Year in the NFL on Sunday, but the happier start to 2023 for two teams going at each other in the Pacific Northwest will go to the side that prevails to keep its '22 postseason hopes alive.

The Jets and Seattle are both 7-8, both in slumps, both eager to bust out with two season-ending wins, both still in the playoff pictures in their conferences.

The Jets, playing on Jan. 1 for only the fourth time in their history (home wins vs. Buffalo in '05 and '16, one loss at Miami in '11) are hoping to reverse some of their downward trends — in the passing game as Mike White returns under center from his rib injury, on the offensive line, in the running attack, in defensive takeaways — all of which has led to four consecutive losses against playoff contenders.

But the Seahawks and QB Geno Smith, playing crisper than he did in his four Jets seasons, have lost three in a row, (during which they've held no leads or ties) and five of their last six. Their last three home games were losses, to Las Vegas, Carolina and San Francisco.

What will be a difference-maker in this interconference battle for survival? Here are four areas that could be decisive:

Rookie Roundup

The first-year players coming together not far off Puget Sound at the stadium formerly known as Qwest and CenturyLink and now Lumen Field could give this game the feel of a Pro Bowl Games preview.

For the Jets, CB Sauce Gardner still leads the NFL with his 16 pass defenses but would like a few more, plus a few more than his two picks, to finish his introduction to the league. WR Garrett Wilson is the Jets' leading pass-catcher with 71 receptions, has exactly 1,000 scrimmage yards and needs exactly 1 yard to pass John Riggins' 1,000 in 1971 and become the rookie with the third-most YFS in franchise history.