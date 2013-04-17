Jets Schedule Special to Air Thursday

Apr 17, 2013 at 03:14 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

"Jets Talk LIVE" is going to primetime Thursday night and our spotlight will be the release of the Jets 2013 Schedule.  JTL will commence from our Florham Park studios at 8:00 PM right as the National Football League releases its official document.

Only a week out from the draft, we will also hit all the hot-button issues with Football News' Rich Cirminiello.  And a surprise guest or two could be in the works, so keep on checking us out on Twitter: @EAllenJets.

While you are watching at home or work tomorrow night, feel free to write in some questions and reactions to me @EAllenJets.  For all your most comprehensive schedule coverage tomorrow, NewYorkJets.com is the spot. Randy Lange will hit you up with excellent analysis on the site and provide interesting trends and numbers on Twitter: @RLangeJets. If you have downloaded the Jets App, you'll be able to watch the show when we are live. Fans can download the New York Jets Official App to their smartphones by texting the word JETS to 51288 or by searching "Official New York Jets" on iTunes, Android Market or Blackberry App World. Download it from your mobile device here.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

