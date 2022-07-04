Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson & Co. Travel to MetLife Stadium in Week 1

Jul 04, 2022 at 07:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

ravens-opp-story-AP21342844611408
Winslow Townson/AP Images

Week 1 - Sep. 11, 2022 | Jets vs. Ravens

MetLife Stadium | Buy Tickets

State of the Team

The Ravens (8-9), after finishing fourth in the AFC North last season could be in the mix for the division crown in 2022. They were decimated by injuries last season as T Ronnie Stanley, RB J.K. Dobbins and CB Marcus Peters combined to play one game. QB Lamar Jackson and CB Marlon Humphrey each played in 12 games. Baltimore could have a fully healthy roster in time for Week 1 at MetLife Stadium.

The Ravens received rave reviews for their offseason moves including the drafting ofS Kyle Hamilton (No. 14 overall), C Tyler Linderbaum (No. 25 overall) and DE David Ojabo (No. 45 overall). The team traded WR Hollywood Brown, who had 91 receptions, 1,008 yards and 6 TDs in 2021, to the

Biggest Offseason Addition

The Ravens landed one of the top young safeties in the NFL in Marcus Williams. Williams, drafted by the Saints in the second round in 2017, has 15 interceptions and 38 pass defenses in 76 games (all starts). He also has 320 tackles.

Baltimore ranked No. 32 in pass defense last season, allowing an average of 278.9 yards per game. That number should improve with the offseason additions of Williams and Hamilton combined with the return of Humphrey and Peters. The Jets will be the first to see the refurbished secondary led by first-year DC Mike Macdonald, who was the team's linebackers coach from 2018-20 and the University of Michigan's defensive coordinator in '21.

Must-See Matchup

This has to be C.J. Mosley and the Jets' improved defense against Jackson. Mosley, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2014, will play his former team for the first time since joining the Green & White.

These teams last met in 2019, but Mosley was hurt and did not play. Jackson threw for 212 yards and 5 TDs in addition to 86 rushing yards amidst his MVP season. He has a 2-1 record in season openers with 834 passing yards, 9 scores and 0 interceptions. Last season, however, he went 2-4 in road games, and had 5 TDs and 3 INTs, completing 60.4% of his passes.

The Jets' defense received a facelift in the offseason, adding players like CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead, CB Sauce Gardner and DE Jermaine Johnson, among others. With a healthy Carl Lawson back in the fold, the Green & White's defense should be in a much better place Week 1 of the 2022 season than where it was at the same time in 2021.

Inside the Numbers

Table inside Article
CategoryPlayerTotal
Passing Yards (TDs)QB Lamar Jackson2,882 (16)
Rushing YardsQB Lamar Jackson767
Receiving YardsTE Mark Andrews1,361
Receiving TDsTE Mark Andrews9
TacklesLB Patrick Queen92
SacksOLB Tyus Bowser7
InterceptionsCB Anthony Averett*3

*No longer on roster

