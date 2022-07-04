Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Baltimore Ravens

Must-See Matchup This has to be C.J. Mosley and the Jets' improved defense against Jackson. Mosley, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2014, will play his former team for the first time since joining the Green & White.

These teams last met in 2019, but Mosley was hurt and did not play. Jackson threw for 212 yards and 5 TDs in addition to 86 rushing yards amidst his MVP season. He has a 2-1 record in season openers with 834 passing yards, 9 scores and 0 interceptions. Last season, however, he went 2-4 in road games, and had 5 TDs and 3 INTs, completing 60.4% of his passes.