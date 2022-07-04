Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Baltimore Ravens

Week 1 - Sep. 11, 2022 | Jets vs. Ravens
State of the Team
The Ravens (8-9), after finishing fourth in the AFC North last season could be in the mix for the division crown in 2022. They were decimated by injuries last season as T Ronnie Stanley, RB J.K. Dobbins and CB Marcus Peters combined to play one game. QB Lamar Jackson and CB Marlon Humphrey each played in 12 games. Baltimore could have a fully healthy roster in time for Week 1 at MetLife Stadium.
The Ravens received rave reviews for their offseason moves including the drafting ofS Kyle Hamilton (No. 14 overall), C Tyler Linderbaum (No. 25 overall) and DE David Ojabo (No. 45 overall). The team traded WR Hollywood Brown, who had 91 receptions, 1,008 yards and 6 TDs in 2021, to the
Biggest Offseason Addition
The Ravens landed one of the top young safeties in the NFL in Marcus Williams. Williams, drafted by the Saints in the second round in 2017, has 15 interceptions and 38 pass defenses in 76 games (all starts). He also has 320 tackles.
Baltimore ranked No. 32 in pass defense last season, allowing an average of 278.9 yards per game. That number should improve with the offseason additions of Williams and Hamilton combined with the return of Humphrey and Peters. The Jets will be the first to see the refurbished secondary led by first-year DC Mike Macdonald, who was the team's linebackers coach from 2018-20 and the University of Michigan's defensive coordinator in '21.
Must-See Matchup
This has to be C.J. Mosley and the Jets' improved defense against Jackson. Mosley, who was drafted by the Ravens in the first round in 2014, will play his former team for the first time since joining the Green & White.
These teams last met in 2019, but Mosley was hurt and did not play. Jackson threw for 212 yards and 5 TDs in addition to 86 rushing yards amidst his MVP season. He has a 2-1 record in season openers with 834 passing yards, 9 scores and 0 interceptions. Last season, however, he went 2-4 in road games, and had 5 TDs and 3 INTs, completing 60.4% of his passes.
The Jets' defense received a facelift in the offseason, adding players like CB D.J. Reed, S Jordan Whitehead, CB Sauce Gardner and DE Jermaine Johnson, among others. With a healthy Carl Lawson back in the fold, the Green & White's defense should be in a much better place Week 1 of the 2022 season than where it was at the same time in 2021.
Inside the Numbers
|Category
|Player
|Total
|Passing Yards (TDs)
|QB Lamar Jackson
|2,882 (16)
|Rushing Yards
|QB Lamar Jackson
|767
|Receiving Yards
|TE Mark Andrews
|1,361
|Receiving TDs
|TE Mark Andrews
|9
|Tackles
|LB Patrick Queen
|92
|Sacks
|OLB Tyus Bowser
|7
|Interceptions
|CB Anthony Averett*
|3
*No longer on roster