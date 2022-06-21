Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Miami Dolphins

The matchup of Tyreek Hill vs. any of the Jets' cornerbacks is going to get a lot of attention. The Jets' cornerback group added D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner in addition to returners Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols and Michael Carter II.

Reed was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round in 2018 and then signed a contract with the Seahawks in 2020. In his last season in Seattle, Reed started in a career-high 14 games, had 8 PDs, and 2 INTs. On the other hand, rookie Gardner comes to the Jets as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Gardner played with the Cincinnati Bearcats for three years and totaled 9 INTs, 16 PDs, and 2 TDs.