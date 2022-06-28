Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Cincinnati Bengals

Must-See Matchup The must-see matchup might be Chase and Tee Higgins against the Jets' new secondary with D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner, but the storylines of DE Carl Lawson and TE C.J. Uzomah facing their former team is right there, too.

Lawson's game against his former team was on last season's slate when the Jets took down the Bengals 34-31 on Halloween, but obviously he did not play as he ruptured his Achilles tendon in August. Cincinnati drafted Lawson in the fourth round in 2017 and had 20 sacks in four seasons before signing with the Jets in 2021.