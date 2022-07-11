Jets 2022 Opponent Series| Chicago Bears

Biggest Offseason Addition

The Bears started their 2022 offseason with a clean slate. They hired a new GM in Ryan Poles and a new HC with Matt Eberflus. Poles spent 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, most recently as their executive director of player personnel. Eberflus joined the Bears after 13 years coaching in the NFL and his fourth season as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears then acquired a host of free agents, including their most expensive pickup in DT Justin Jones from the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones had 37 total tackles, 3 sacks, and 1 pass defended last season.