Jets 2022 Opponent Series| Chicago Bears

Week 12 - Nov. 27, 2022 | Jets vs. Bears
MetLife Stadium | Buy Tickets
State of the Team
The Chicago Bears (6-11) finished third last season in the NFC North. They finished behind the Green Bay Packers (13-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-9).
The biggest adjustment for the Bears will be the loss of Kahlil Mack. The six-time Pro Bowl player and three-time first-team All Pro player was traded to the Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round selection. Chicago also released veteran QB Nick Foles who spent much of the 2021 season playing behind QB Andy Dalton and rookie QB Justin Fields. Foles played in 10 games in his two seasons in Chicago.
Biggest Offseason Addition
The Bears started their 2022 offseason with a clean slate. They hired a new GM in Ryan Poles and a new HC with Matt Eberflus. Poles spent 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, most recently as their executive director of player personnel. Eberflus joined the Bears after 13 years coaching in the NFL and his fourth season as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.
The Bears then acquired a host of free agents, including their most expensive pickup in DT Justin Jones from the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones had 37 total tackles, 3 sacks, and 1 pass defended last season.
Then in the draft, the Bears were able to continue to beef up their defense by adding CB Kyler Gordon from Washington and S Jaquan Brisker from Penn State to their secondary. Gordan had 46 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 forced fumbles and 1 pass defended last season, while Brisker totaled 63 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 7 passes defended.
Must-See Matchup
The must-see matchup all comes down to how Zach Wilson and Justin Fields handle the opposing teams' improved defense. While the Bears have improved their secondary, the Jets have done the same.
Not only did the Jets draft CB Sauce Gardner, but in free agency they also signed veteran CB D.J. Reed and S Jordan Whitehead on top of already deep cornerback and safety rooms. Reed came from Seattle after a career-high 78 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 10 passes defended while Whitehead had 73 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 8 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble.
With the additions to both teams' defenses, the matchup will be won by whichever quarterback plays the cleanest game.
Inside the Numbers
|Category
|Player
|Total
|Passing Yards (TDs)
|QB Justin Fields
|1,870 (7)
|Rushing Yards
|RB D.J. Montgomery
|849
|Receiving Yards
|WR Darnell Mooney
|1,055
|Receiving TDs
|WR Darnell Mooney
|4
|Tackles
|LB Roquan Smith
|163
|Sacks
|OLB Robert Quinn
|18.5
|Interceptions
|S Tashaun Gipson*, S Deon Bush*
|2
*No longer on roster