Jets 2022 Opponent Series| Chicago Bears

Green & White Host the Bears on Week 12

Jul 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

AP21347061538349-bears
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Week 12 - Nov. 27, 2022 | Jets vs. Bears

MetLife Stadium | Buy Tickets

State of the Team

The Chicago Bears (6-11) finished third last season in the NFC North. They finished behind the Green Bay Packers (13-4) and the Minnesota Vikings (8-9).

The biggest adjustment for the Bears will be the loss of Kahlil Mack. The six-time Pro Bowl player and three-time first-team All Pro player was traded to the Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round selection. Chicago also released veteran QB Nick Foles who spent much of the 2021 season playing behind QB Andy Dalton and rookie QB Justin Fields. Foles played in 10 games in his two seasons in Chicago.

Biggest Offseason Addition

The Bears started their 2022 offseason with a clean slate. They hired a new GM in Ryan Poles and a new HC with Matt Eberflus. Poles spent 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, most recently as their executive director of player personnel. Eberflus joined the Bears after 13 years coaching in the NFL and his fourth season as the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Bears then acquired a host of free agents, including their most expensive pickup in DT Justin Jones from the Los Angeles Chargers. Jones had 37 total tackles, 3 sacks, and 1 pass defended last season.

Then in the draft, the Bears were able to continue to beef up their defense by adding CB Kyler Gordon from Washington and S Jaquan Brisker from Penn State to their secondary. Gordan had 46 tackles, 2 interceptions, 9 forced fumbles and 1 pass defended last season, while Brisker totaled 63 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 7 passes defended.

Must-See Matchup

The must-see matchup all comes down to how Zach Wilson and Justin Fields handle the opposing teams' improved defense. While the Bears have improved their secondary, the Jets have done the same.

Not only did the Jets draft CB Sauce Gardner, but in free agency they also signed veteran CB D.J. Reed and S Jordan Whitehead on top of already deep cornerback and safety rooms. Reed came from Seattle after a career-high 78 total tackles, 2 interceptions, and 10 passes defended while Whitehead had 73 total tackles, 2 interceptions, 8 passes defended, and 1 forced fumble.

With the additions to both teams' defenses, the matchup will be won by whichever quarterback plays the cleanest game.

Inside the Numbers

Table inside Article
CategoryPlayerTotal
Passing Yards (TDs)QB Justin Fields1,870 (7)
Rushing YardsRB D.J. Montgomery849
Receiving YardsWR Darnell Mooney1,055
Receiving TDsWR Darnell Mooney4
TacklesLB Roquan Smith163
SacksOLB Robert Quinn18.5
InterceptionsS Tashaun Gipson*, S Deon Bush*2

*No longer on roster

Related Content

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | 'Sauce' Gardner and Spicy D.J. Reed Will Give Cornerback a New Look

HC Robert Saleh: Rookie Gardner Will Be Exactly Where He Needs to Be in Crunch Time

news

Vinny Curry Feeling Young Again Just Thinking About Jets Training Camp

Veteran D-Lineman Trying Not to Be 'Too Eager' After Sitting Out All Last Season but Admits, 'I'm Really Excited'

news

'It All Starts Up Front' on Jets' Offensive Line

Head Coach Robert Saleh: 'I Feel Like We've Added Some Good Pieces'

news

Which Jets Player Is Poised for a Breakout Season?

Carl Lawson, Zach Wilson Among Players Who Could Take Jump in 2022

news

Corey Davis on Jets' WR Corps: 'We Can Be Dangerous'

On the Wilsons: Zach Is 'a Workhorse'; Garrett Is 'Going to Be a Great Wideout'

news

Zach Wilson Zips into Year Two 'Looking Good'

Young QB Is Appreciative & Excited: 'We're in the Process of Building It Together'

news

Jets' Fourth-Round Pick Max Mitchell Signs NFL Contract

Louisiana OL Adds Depth and Versatility to a Solid Position Group

news

Jets Training Camp Preview | 'Special Talent' Michael Carter Leads RBs into New Season

MC, Tevin Coleman & Ty Johnson Among Returnees; Breece Hall & Bam Knight Provide Rookie Intrigue

news

The Goal at Wideout: Make a Difference

First-Rounder Garrett Wilson Joins the Big-Play Pass-Catchers in Jets' WR Room

news

Jets 2022 Opponent Series | Jacksonville Jaguars

JAX, Trevor Lawrence Visit Jets, Zach Wilson for 2nd Straight Year, but This Time Both Teams Should Be Improved

news

Jets Former WR Jerricho Cotchery Rekindles Special Connection with Green & White

J-Co on HC Robert Saleh: 'His Excitment About His Player, That's What You Love'

Advertising