Jets Sauce Gardner Talking Sauce with Eagles Jason Kelce and Chiefs Travis Kelce

At the draft in Las Vegas last April, Gardner got an early introduction to what proved to be an exciting season with the Jets, teamed with veteran CB D.J. Reed and helping to lead a defensive renaissance for the Green & White.

"It was a great experience," he said. "I just remember getting drafted, and as soon as I walked into the hall the first person I saw was Ice Cube, it just blew my mind. We took some pictures, it was great. Then the thing that really messed me up, is when a Jets person came over and told me all the draft picks were going to jump on a private jet going to Jersey."

The Kelce brothers peppered Gardner with questions:

• "Is Sauce the best nickname in the NFL?" ... "Yes, it is," Gardner said.

• "Which other teams were interested in you before the draft?" ... "I heard from Houston," but their defensive scheme wasn't a fit. He also said he interviewed with the Giants, who owned the No. 5 pick. "I went to the Giants and met with their DC Wink [Martindale]. He's got this golf thing in his office and told me that if I could make three of 10 putts, then they'd pick me at No. 5. I definitely hit two. Thing is, I'm not into golf."

• Favorite player? WR Chad Ochochino. (Gardner played wide receiver until his sophomore year in high school.)

• "Your DB Mt. Rushmore?" ... Darrell Revis, Deion Sanders, Charles Woodson and Champ Bailey.

• The cheesehead at Lambeau Field and Aaron Rodgers: "Honestly, that was just a great experience [a 27-10 Jets win]. I can't even believe I did that. A Jets fan took the cheesehead off a Packers fan and gave it to me. My first text message to Aaron Rodgers was a picture of me and the cheesehead. He sent a message to me saying 'Why do you have that? LOL.' He's a great guy. I'd never expect to have anyone like that on my team. I can't wait. It would be great for me and for the team."

During his rookie season, Gardner said that he spent time with Revis at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, discussing the game and spending time watching film together.

"It was great, the first thing he told me was to just put my mind to it," Gardner said. "We started spending more time at the facility and we got a chance to break down film, some of his and some of mine. He's a great dude and I'm blessed to get a chance to spend time with him."

He added: "Everything has to go around confidence, you've got to have confidence, it's the core trait. I've been around some guys who had the mentality that they [opposing WRs] get paid, too, they can make a play. I don't care, I'm trying to not let that happen. I don't want to give up a 5-yard catch. Just having that mentality helps to mold you into a dominant cornerback."