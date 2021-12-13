Jets-Saints 3 Takeaways | Green & White Suffer 30-9 Defeat

Jetcetera

The Jets inactives were RB Tevin Coleman, OL Isaiah Williams, TE Trevon Wesco, DE Ronnie Blair, DT Jonathan Marshall, CB Michael Carter II and CB Isaiah Dunn. … WR D.J. Montgomery made his NFL debut and had an 8-yard reception in the final quarter and CB Rachad Wildgoose was active for his first NFL game. … DE Kyle Phillips registered his his first sack since the 2019 season. … Against their former team, CB Justin Hardee *had a special teams stop and DT Sheldon Rankins had 4 tackles. … TE Ryan Griffin had 1 reception for 22 yards and remains the only Jets' target with a reception in every game this season. … Third-year defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who is tied for the team lead with 6 sacks and who was recently nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, left the field for a few plays in the second half due to a shoulder injury. He returned and played through the pain. … Second-year RB La'Mical Perine, active for the fourth time this season, led the club with 7 carries and finished with 28 yards on the ground.