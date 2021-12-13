Jets-Saints 3 Takeaways | Green & White Suffer 30-9 Defeat

The Jets (3-10) were held to three Eddy Piñeiro field goals and dropped a 30-9 decision to the Saints (6-7) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. While rookie QB Zach Wilson finished 19 of 42 for 202 yards leading an injury-depleted unit, New Orleans leaned on star RB Alvin Kamara as he topped the 100-yard mark on the ground and scored the decisive touchdown from 16 yards out in the second quarter. The Saints put the hammer down in the second half, turning a 4-point game into a runaway.
Respect Earned
After a 33-18 loss to the Eagles, linebacker C.J. Mosley said that the Jets had to go out and earn respect. Against a Saints team compromised at quarterback due to Taysom Hill's middle-finger injury, the defense forced three punts in the first half as former Saints DT Sheldon Rankins brought down Hill for a 19-yard loss following a fumble, and fellow DL Kyle Phillips recorded his first sack since 2019. They also held the Saints to 17% on third down (1 of 6) before intermission including a great stop from Mosley on Hill on a third-and-1.
Still Kamara was the best player on the field early as he amassed 75 ground yards on 13 carries for a 4.9-yard average as the Saints took a 10-6 lead into the third quarter. The dynamic weapon, who had missed the Saints previous four games, ran 27 times for 120 yards and added 25 yards on 4 receptions.
Mosley, the four-time Pro Bowler, led the defense with 17 tackles and gave the Jets a jolt in the third quarter with a third-down stuff of Kamara. It was Mosley's seventh 10+tackle game this season and he was the Jets' best player.
Hill, who completed 15 of 21 for 175 yards, ran for 73 yards and his 2-yard TD in the fourth quarter preceded a 44-yard sprint to paydirt with 1:07 remaining. The Saints finished with 203 yard rushing compared to the Jets' 78.
New Look(s) on Offense
Fresh off his best game as a pro, Wilson completed 7 of 18 in the first half for 76 yards as the Jets were limited to a pair of field goals from Piñeiro (36 and 46 yards). The Jets' top two wideouts — Elijah Moore and Corey Davis — were placed on injured reserve earlier this week, RB Michael Carter (high ankle) remains sidelined, RB Tevin Coleman (concussion protocol) was out and Austin Walter was active but couldn't go on game day because of illness.
Although Wilson converted a fourth-and-7 with a 14-yard connection to WR Braxton Berrios and eluded pressure before finding TE Ryan Griffin for a 22-yard catch-and-run and pitched in with an 18-yard scramble, the Jets were 1-of-7 on third downs in an uneven opening two quarters.
On the Jets' first three possessions in the second half, they punted twice and turned the ball over on downs. Berrios was targeted a team-high 10 times and led the offense with six catches and 52 receiving yards. The final play from scrimmage had Wilson scrambling for 5 yards to the New Orleans 1 and the Jets were held without a touchdown.
Jetcetera
The Jets inactives were RB Tevin Coleman, OL Isaiah Williams, TE Trevon Wesco, DE Ronnie Blair, DT Jonathan Marshall, CB Michael Carter II and CB Isaiah Dunn. … WR D.J. Montgomery made his NFL debut and had an 8-yard reception in the final quarter and CB Rachad Wildgoose was active for his first NFL game. … DE Kyle Phillips registered his his first sack since the 2019 season. … Against their former team, CB Justin Hardee *had a special teams stop and DT Sheldon Rankins had 4 tackles. … TE Ryan Griffin had 1 reception for 22 yards and remains the only Jets' target with a reception in every game this season. … Third-year defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who is tied for the team lead with 6 sacks and who was recently nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, left the field for a few plays in the second half due to a shoulder injury. He returned and played through the pain. … Second-year RB La'Mical Perine, active for the fourth time this season, led the club with 7 carries and finished with 28 yards on the ground.