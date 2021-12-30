Jets S Will Parks Makes a Seamless Transition to New Home

His preparation throughout the week showed in his Jets' debut vs. Jacksonville. Pro Football Focus gave Parks the highest grade for any Jets defender after he played 85.7% of the snaps and finished with 4 solo tackles (1 assist) and 1 PD.

"We're excited about Will. All it takes is one game, right?" said head coach Robert Saleh. "Credit to him and the coaching staff, for the extra hours they put in to get ready for Sunday. He, in his very short time already, earned the benefit of the doubt. We're really looking forward to working with him more."

Parks is already looking forward to contributing for the Green and White again this weekend as the Jets go up against one of the greatest players of all time, Tom Brady.

"I think the biggest thing that we have to do this week is just be us," Parks said. "Obviously, we know (No.) 12 is going down as one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best to ever play the football game, but I think the first thing is just the motivation to go up against him."

Against Jacksonville, Parks and rookie DB Jason Pinnock became the eighth and ninth starters for the Jets at safety this season. Ashtyn Davis has come off the Covid list, Elijah Riley is full-go after a concussion in Miami and the Jets are hopeful Sharrod Neasman will return soon as well, so the depth should be better against the defending champion Buccaneers.

The experienced Parks (27) will continued to be prepared no matter his role on Sunday against Brady and company.