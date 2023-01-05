Jets S Tony Adams to 'Put it All on the Line' vs. Miami

With S Lamarcus Joyner out injured on Sunday for the season finale in South Florida, the Jets will lean on S Tony Adams. The undrafted rookie is expected to receive extended playing time for the second straight game after he amassed 60 snaps against the Seahawks when Joyner left the game after aggravating a hip injury.

"We'll get T.A.," HC Robert Saleh said. "I thought he did a lot of good things. He did a really good job stepping in for Joyner, going to get a really good look at him because I think he's got a bright future for us."

Against Seattle in Week 17, Adams stepped in to play a season-high 83% of the Jets defensive snaps and registered 5 tackles – fifth-most on the team.

On Monday, Saleh told reporters that Joyner is done for the season, creating an opportunity for Adams to potentially end the season with his first career start.

"I got thrown in the game last week and I had to be ready to go," Adams said. "I don't think my preparation changes. I'm going to keep listening to my coach, keep listening to what Coach [Jeff] Ulbrich teaches on defense and I'm going to put it all on the line."