Jets S Tony Adams to 'Put it All on the Line' vs. Miami

With S Lamarcus Joyner out injured on Sunday for the season finale in South Florida, the Jets will lean on S Tony Adams. The undrafted rookie is expected to receive extended playing time for the second straight game after he amassed 60 snaps against the Seahawks when Joyner left the game after aggravating a hip injury.
"We'll get T.A.," HC Robert Saleh said. "I thought he did a lot of good things. He did a really good job stepping in for Joyner, going to get a really good look at him because I think he's got a bright future for us."
Against Seattle in Week 17, Adams stepped in to play a season-high 83% of the Jets defensive snaps and registered 5 tackles – fifth-most on the team.
On Monday, Saleh told reporters that Joyner is done for the season, creating an opportunity for Adams to potentially end the season with his first career start.
"I got thrown in the game last week and I had to be ready to go," Adams said. "I don't think my preparation changes. I'm going to keep listening to my coach, keep listening to what Coach [Jeff] Ulbrich teaches on defense and I'm going to put it all on the line."
The Jets signed Adams out of Illinois following the draft and he was used as a CB during OTAs and a safety throughout training camp. Adams has improved throughout the season and said that his ability to read the field has improves.
Adams collected 12 tackles in 10 games this season and is one of six undrafted rookie DBs in the league to record at least 10 tackles and a quarterback pressure this season. Against Seattle, Adams took down standout rookie RB Kenneth Walker II 5 times.
"Big shout out to the Jets organization," Adams said. "They developed me. Credit to them. I'm just doing everything they instilled in me. My job is easy, and I am seeing everything way better now.
"The coaches just say master the details, everything lies in the details. Just listening to my coach and everything he says. They prep us like we are going to start every week."
Adams was inactive for the Week 5 game against Dolphins at MetLife Stadium and the Week 18 game will be his first time playing against arguably the league's best WR duo – Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill and impressive second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle.
Adams has a healthy respect for Hill and Waddle, but is treating them with the same as he would any other receiver.
"I prepare for them as I prepare for anybody else," Adams said. "I prepare to do my job and prepare to execute your job at the highest level. They're great players. They have made some noise and are great players. But control only what you can control."