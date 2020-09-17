Jets S Marcus Maye: 'We Need to Find a Way to Win'

Gase was effusive in his praise of Maye's performance against the Bills, saying: ""Talk about a guy that probably did about everything imaginable at the safety position. From blitzing, coverage, coverage from in the box, safety play, breaking up and almost picking a ball in the red zone, doing a great job of identifying what they were doing and anticipating it. ... I don't think there's many guys that can do what he did last week as far as the variety."

Bradley McDougald, Maye's partner at safety, was asked on Thursday if he was surprised by his teammates performance and versatility. "I wasn't surprised at all. He's a playmaker. He had a great camp, one of best on defense. For him, it was just another day in the office."

Maye is fully aware that he will have his hands full dealing with Kittle (6-4, 250), providing he plays. Kittle was injured in the first half of the Niners 24-20 loss to visiting Arizona. The knee sprain didn't keep the All-Pro tight end out of the second half, but Kittle was limited to 4 receptions for 44 yards (all in the game's first 30 minutes). In 2019, Kittle was San Francisco's top receiver with 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and 5 TDs.

"[He's] one of the main guys there, they do a lot through him," Maye said. "You got to be prepared for him to get a lot of looks. They have a bunch of good backs. We have got to be prepared."

The Niners like to get their running backs into the passing game as well -- in Week 1 running backs Raheem Mostert (4 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD) and Jerick McKinnon (3 receptions, 20 yards, 1 TD) were each targeted five times by QB Jimmy Garoppolo.