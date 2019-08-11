Jets S Marcus Maye Returns to Practice 

Aug 11, 2019 at 02:33 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

E_SZ1_3789-marcus-thumb

Marcus Maye wasn't quite full throttle Sunday, but he was able to pick up the pace for the first time in training camp. The third-year safety, who started camp the on active/physically unable to perform list, had the designation removed and he replaced his bucket hat for a helmet.

"I'm just glad he can't bother me about it anymore. He's been begging to beck out there," said head coach Adam Gase. "We were trying to be smart. By putting him out there, we didn't want to be wrong. If we were a little cautious, then that was fine. We were all in agreement that we were going to make sure he was in a good spot."

Maye, who was suffering nerve damage in his surgically repaired shoulder, was held out of team drills. But he did participate in the individual period with the defensive backs and also had a few reps in 7-on-7 work and 1-on-1s.

"It felt great," he told reporters. "It's been a long process but just getting back out there and running around, getting a feel for things, being out there with the guys ⁠— it definitely feels good to be back."

The 6'0", 207-pound Maye was limited to just six games last season due to thumb and shoulder ailments. He also was held out of the team drills throughout OTAs and the club's two spring minicamps.

"You just have to put your head down and go to work every day, just keep the same mindset, knowing it's going to get better and knowing the time is coming," he said. "But it's here now, so we're good."

The Jets don't plan on rushing Maye back into the lineup. Rontez Miles has worked with the first-team defense alongside Jamal Adams throughout camp and that was again the case as the Jets returned to practice following a day off.

"We're doing 7-on-7 right now. There's just going to be a progression," Gase said. "He's doing some things where he's hitting some sleds, just trying to make sure he feels right. It's good to see him out there though. He's a really good player and with him and thirty-three out there together, I feel pretty good."

The 26-year-old Maye has remained upbeat despite the delays along the way. He took a step today and knows there is plenty of catching up ahead on the road back.

"I always had a positive mindset about it. Like I said, there was nothing that I could do so there was nothing to get down, nothing to get upset about, go in the tank," he said. "Just work hard, just continue to do what you do every day and let the process take care of itself."

A second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, a healthy Maye would provide defensive coordinator Greg Williams another valuable weapon.

"You can ask me to do anything and I feel like I can get it done," Maye said. "He requires a lot for a safety, so me just being out there and running around within the defense is definitely going to be good."

Top Photos from Sunday's Open Practice at Training Camp

See the Best Images from Sunday's Practice at Jets Camp

E_SZ2_0041-gallery-thumb
1 / 67
E_SZ1_3001
2 / 67
E_SZ1_3199
3 / 67
E_SZ1_3789
4 / 67
E_SZ1_4536
5 / 67
E_SZ1_3336-gallery-thumb
6 / 67
E_SZ1_3587
7 / 67
E_SZ1_3368
8 / 67
E_SZ1_3848
9 / 67
E_SZ1_3355
10 / 67
E_SZ1_3549
11 / 67
E_SZ1_3534
12 / 67
E_SZ1_3345
13 / 67
E_SZ1_3513
14 / 67
E_SZ1_3523
15 / 67
E_SZ1_3519
16 / 67
E_SZ1_3151
17 / 67
E_SZ1_3433
18 / 67
E_SZ1_3295
19 / 67
E_SZ1_3254
20 / 67
E_SZ1_3244
21 / 67
E_SZ1_3099
22 / 67
E_SZ1_3174
23 / 67
E_SZ1_3073
24 / 67
E_SZ1_3207
25 / 67
E_SZ1_3225
26 / 67
E_SZ1_3621
27 / 67
E_SZ1_4541
28 / 67
E_SZ1_3858
29 / 67
E_SZ1_3881
30 / 67
E_SZ1_3805
31 / 67
E_SZ1_3816
32 / 67
E_SZ1_3800
33 / 67
E_SZ1_3755
34 / 67
E_SZ1_3795
35 / 67
E_SZ1_3760
36 / 67
E_SZ1_3735
37 / 67
E_SZ1_3685
38 / 67
E_SZ1_3616
39 / 67
E_SZ1_3681
40 / 67
E_SZ1_3653
41 / 67
E_SZ1_3633
42 / 67
E_SZ1_4139
43 / 67
E_SZ1_4515
44 / 67
E_SZ4_3353
45 / 67
E_SZ2_0067
46 / 67
E_SZ1_4444
47 / 67
E_SZ2_0006
48 / 67
E_SZ2_0038
49 / 67
E_SZ1_4349
50 / 67
E_SZ1_4361
51 / 67
E_SZ1_4091
52 / 67
E_SZ1_4118
53 / 67
E_SZ1_4330
54 / 67
E_SZ1_4292
55 / 67
E_SZ1_4326
56 / 67
E_SZ1_4101
57 / 67
E_SZ1_3972
58 / 67
E_SZ1_4206
59 / 67
E_SZ1_4152
60 / 67
E_SZ1_4261
61 / 67
E_SZ4_3394
62 / 67
E_SZ4_3389
63 / 67
E_SZ4_3428
64 / 67
E_SZ4_3360
65 / 67
E_SZ4_3408
66 / 67
E_SZ2_0175
67 / 67
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | 'Everything You Dream of as a Kid'

QB Zach Wilson Looks to End First Season on a High Note; Robert Saleh's Defense to Contend with Elite Playmaking QB Josh Allen
news

How Much Will the Jets Benefit From Playing a Bills Team with Its AFC East Title Hopes on the Line?

Green & White Have a Chance to Spoil Bills' Chances for Second Straight Division Title
news

Jets RT Morgan Moses: We Don't Have Anything to Lose

Durable OL Wants to End the Regular Season with a "Bang"
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Thursday

Braxton Berrios (Quad) DNP; Michael Carter (Concussion) FP
news

5 Jets to Watch When They Visit the Bills in Their Season Finale

Zach Wilson & Offense, Quinnen Williams & Defense All Seek to Take Positive Vibes into the Offseason
news

Jets Activate DE Kyle Phillips

Third-Year Player Has 1 Sack in 2021 Season
news

Where Are They Now: Chuck Mercein

Catch Up with the the 1965 Draft Pick Out of Yale
news

Jets' Braxton Berrios Surveys Where He's Been, Where He's Headed

Third-Year WR/KR's Advice: 'As Long As You Keep At It, Good Things Are Going to Happen'
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on QB Zach Wilson: 'It's Been Fun to Watch Him Grow'

Saleh Praises Team MVP C.J. Mosley, WR-KR Braxton Berrios and OC Mike LaFleur 
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 18 at Bills - Wednesday

Braxton Berrios (Quad), Michael Carter (Concussion) & Sheldon Rankins (Knee) All DNP
news

C.J. Mosley 'Honored and Blessed' to Be Named Curtis Martin Team MVP

Jets HC Robert Saleh Calls His LB and Defensive Captain 'an All-Pro Player and an All-Pro Human'
news

3 Things to Know | Jets at Bills

Green & White Rank No. 2 in Rushing Yards Over Last Two Weeks; Sheldon Rankins Says Team Has 'Redemption in Our Hearts'
Advertising