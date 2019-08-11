Jets S Marcus Maye Returns to Practice 

The 6'0", 207-pound Maye was limited to just six games last season due to thumb and shoulder ailments. He also was held out of the team drills throughout OTAs and the club's two spring minicamps.

"You just have to put your head down and go to work every day, just keep the same mindset, knowing it's going to get better and knowing the time is coming," he said. "But it's here now, so we're good."

The Jets don't plan on rushing Maye back into the lineup. Rontez Miles has worked with the first-team defense alongside Jamal Adams throughout camp and that was again the case as the Jets returned to practice following a day off.

"We're doing 7-on-7 right now. There's just going to be a progression," Gase said. "He's doing some things where he's hitting some sleds, just trying to make sure he feels right. It's good to see him out there though. He's a really good player and with him and thirty-three out there together, I feel pretty good."

The 26-year-old Maye has remained upbeat despite the delays along the way. He took a step today and knows there is plenty of catching up ahead on the road back.

"I always had a positive mindset about it. Like I said, there was nothing that I could do so there was nothing to get down, nothing to get upset about, go in the tank," he said. "Just work hard, just continue to do what you do every day and let the process take care of itself."

A second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, a healthy Maye would provide defensive coordinator Greg Williams another valuable weapon.