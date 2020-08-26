Jets S Marcus Maye is the Epitome of a Team Player

Before the start of the 2019 season, Maye gave a hint of his selflessness and devotion to team when he gave up jersey No. 26 to running back Le'Veon Bell, settling on No. 20 instead. And last year, as he had done in his first two (injured hampered seasons), Maye normally played about 20 yards off the line of scrimmage as Williams unleashed Adams to wreck havoc. Now, Maye is likely to drop into the box, a role Williams featured Adams in. The move is a clear and obvious nod to the Williams' penchant for mixing and matching his players.

"It's two different worlds," Maye said. "Being back deep, you've got to see things from different angles. You've got to be the last line of defense, so you have to approach different situations differently. Just being in the box you have to worry about the offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, tight ends there's a lot going on down there in regards to the big guys. So like I said, it's two different worlds but I feel like once I get going, I'll be fine.

"You're still going to get the same hustle plays, the same effort to the ball. I'm still the same guy, I'm not going to put anything bigger on it than what it is. I've just got to go out and play ball, but still just the same old me."

With CBs Quincy Wilson and Brian Poole; DE Jabari Zuniga; and RB La'Mical Perine (plus the veteran C Jonotthan Harrison) -- along with Maye -- the Jets now have six former Florida Gators on the current roster. In Gainesville, Harrison was teammates with Poole in 2012 before Maye joined Poole in Florida's secondary in 2013. By 2014, Maye, Poole and Wilson were teammates. Zuniga joined as a redshirt freshman in 2015. Poole went on to the NFL in 2016, but Perine joined the Gators. Maye, Perine, Wilson and Zuniga were all teammates in 2016. After the 2016 season, Maye and Wilson were both drafted in the second round, leaving Perine and Zuniga through the 2019 season.

"It's definitely nice," Maye said. "Since I've been here, getting Brian and now Quincy, I know those guys and I know what they can do. I know the type of player we are getting out there. And getting back on the grass with the guys you've played with before I know the talent they have. It's definitely exciting to be playing with those guys."

Maye may have been the Jets' "other" safety last year, but now he's poised to play a bigger and more important role.

"This young man is a sponge he soaks up everything," Dennard Wilson, the Jets' passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach, said about Maye. "And from the little details, post plays footwork, vision on the quarterback. I see this guy and he goes out and does it. You can see the speed sideline to sideline. I love coaching this young man. As learns more the game slows down and he'll make plays."

Along with Bradley McDougald, acquired from the Seahawks in the Adams trade, as Maye's partner at safety, Williams plans to move Maye around the field. So far in training camp, Maye has made plays in the secondary and behind the line of scrimmage.

"Everybody's hungry, still feeding off momentum we had at the end of last year," Maye said. "Everybody has extra pep in their step. Everybody's excited looking forward to the season seeing what we all can put together.