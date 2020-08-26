Jets S Marcus Maye is the Epitome of a Team Player

Safety Now a Focal Point on the Defense in Year 4

Aug 26, 2020 at 10:54 AM
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ3_3764-maye-thumb

Last year, he graciously yielded his uniform number to a renowned veteran player. He literally also took a step -- make that many steps -- back as his maurading partner at safety drew attention and accolades.

There can be little doubt that Marcus Maye is the consummate team player. And now, in his fourth season in the NFL, Maye has stepped up into the teeth of Gregg Williams' defensive schemes and emerged as the one of the focal points of the Jets' defense.

"There are no egos on the team," Maye said. "No guys out here that's trying to do too much. The vibe is good, everyone knows the task at hand."

For Maye, part of that task crystallized when his running mate, Jamal Adams, was traded to Seattle. Maye's roll, on the field and off, was altered on July 25 when it became clear that his role had changed and he was being looked to as a team leader -- for both the way he handles himself and his quiet, infectious confidence.

"Marcus, toward the end of last year was one of the guys that I noticed that was really kind of stepping to the forefront," said Head Coach Adam Gase. "He was a guy that was vocal, he does everything right, he competes at an extremely high level when we get to games, he competes extremely hard in practice. I've just seen a growth more than a change than anything. You can see he's more and more comfortable every day of hey, when he needs to speak up, he does. He's always one of those guys that, he talks to

me a lot during practice, letting me know that we're not going to do anything on offense."

Gase added: "There's nothing you can say that he doesn't do well."

Before the start of the 2019 season, Maye gave a hint of his selflessness and devotion to team when he gave up jersey No. 26 to running back Le'Veon Bell, settling on No. 20 instead. And last year, as he had done in his first two (injured hampered seasons), Maye normally played about 20 yards off the line of scrimmage as Williams unleashed Adams to wreck havoc. Now, Maye is likely to drop into the box, a role Williams featured Adams in. The move is a clear and obvious nod to the Williams' penchant for mixing and matching his players.

"It's two different worlds," Maye said. "Being back deep, you've got to see things from different angles. You've got to be the last line of defense, so you have to approach different situations differently. Just being in the box you have to worry about the offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, tight ends there's a lot going on down there in regards to the big guys. So like I said, it's two different worlds but I feel like once I get going, I'll be fine.

"You're still going to get the same hustle plays, the same effort to the ball. I'm still the same guy, I'm not going to put anything bigger on it than what it is. I've just got to go out and play ball, but still just the same old me."

With CBs Quincy Wilson and Brian Poole; DE Jabari Zuniga; and RB La'Mical Perine (plus the veteran C Jonotthan Harrison) -- along with Maye -- the Jets now have six former Florida Gators on the current roster. In Gainesville, Harrison was teammates with Poole in 2012 before Maye joined Poole in Florida's secondary in 2013. By 2014, Maye, Poole and Wilson were teammates. Zuniga joined as a redshirt freshman in 2015. Poole went on to the NFL in 2016, but Perine joined the Gators. Maye, Perine, Wilson and Zuniga were all teammates in 2016. After the 2016 season, Maye and Wilson were both drafted in the second round, leaving Perine and Zuniga through the 2019 season.

"It's definitely nice," Maye said. "Since I've been here, getting Brian and now Quincy, I know those guys and I know what they can do. I know the type of player we are getting out there. And getting back on the grass with the guys you've played with before I know the talent they have. It's definitely exciting to be playing with those guys."

Maye may have been the Jets' "other" safety last year, but now he's poised to play a bigger and more important role.

"This young man is a sponge he soaks up everything," Dennard Wilson, the Jets' passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach, said about Maye. "And from the little details, post plays footwork, vision on the quarterback. I see this guy and he goes out and does it. You can see the speed sideline to sideline. I love coaching this young man. As learns more the game slows down and he'll make plays."

Along with Bradley McDougald, acquired from the Seahawks in the Adams trade, as Maye's partner at safety, Williams plans to move Maye around the field. So far in training camp, Maye has made plays in the secondary and behind the line of scrimmage.

"Everybody's hungry, still feeding off momentum we had at the end of last year," Maye said. "Everybody has extra pep in their step. Everybody's excited looking forward to the season seeing what we all can put together.

"I just love being on the grass. You can put me anywhere. ... I can do a range of things."

Related Content

What Does Sam Darnold Think of the Jets WR Corps?
news

What Does Sam Darnold Think of the Jets WR Corps?

Denzel Mims, a Baylor Product, Is 'Like a Sponge,' as he Deals With Hamstring Injury
Jets Practice Report: A Different Vibe at Camp
news

Jets Practice Report: A Different Vibe at Camp

S Marcus Maye Believes Jets Have Momentum; QB Sam Darnold Wants Teammates to Sustain Positive Energy
Jets Training Camp Highlights | Braxton Berrios Toe-Drag TD, Sam Darnold Dime to Jamison Crowder & More
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights | Braxton Berrios Toe-Drag TD, Sam Darnold Dime to Jamison Crowder & More

See Top Plays from Tuesday's Practice at Training Camp
Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive S Anthony Cioffi 
news

Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero, Waive S Anthony Cioffi 

Guerriero, a Monmouth Product, Led the FCS in Rushing Yards in 2019
Jets TE Room Has Talent, Now Must 'Get It Done as a Group'
news

Jets TE Room Has Talent, Now Must 'Get It Done as a Group'

Chris Herndon & Ryan Griffin Lead a Deep Position That Seeks Consistency
Jets RB Le'Veon Bell Building Toward a Bounceback Season
news

Jets RB Le'Veon Bell Building Toward a Bounceback Season

28-Year-Old Says He's 'Fortunate' He Can the Pick the Brain of Frank Gore, 37
Who Is Winning the Kicking Competition Early in Jets Training Camp?
news

Who Is Winning the Kicking Competition Early in Jets Training Camp?

Brant Boyer Says the Team's Scrimmage will Be the 'Tell-All' 
After Year-Long Recovery, LB Avery Williamson is 'Feeling Great' and Back in the Mix
news

After Year-Long Recovery, LB Avery Williamson is 'Feeling Great' and Back in the Mix

Jets Linebacker Returned to the Practice Field on Saturday
Jets Training Camp Highlights | Le'Veon Bell Juke, Sam Darnold-Chris Herndon TD, a One-Handed Catch & More
news

Jets Training Camp Highlights | Le'Veon Bell Juke, Sam Darnold-Chris Herndon TD, a One-Handed Catch & More

See Top Plays from Sunday's Practice at Training Camp
Jets Practice Report: Tempers Flare in 'Spirited' Session
news

Jets Practice Report: Tempers Flare in 'Spirited' Session

Adam Gase Praises WR Chris Hogan; Avery Williamson, Ryan Griffin and Dan Brown Participate in Team Period Sunday
COVID-19 Testing Irregularities Forced Jets to Alter Schedule 
news

COVID-19 Testing Irregularities Forced Jets to Alter Schedule 

After 10 Jets Have False Positives, TE Ryan Griffin Says Club Must "Roll with the Punches"

Advertising