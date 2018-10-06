Jets S Marcus Maye Is Back Doing What He Loves to Do

There was one ray of sunshine for the Jets in sunny Jacksonville. Despite a 31-12 loss to the Jaguars last Sunday, the Green & White got back one of their most talented players as safety Marcus Maybe made his 2018 debut.

"It felt really good," Maye said of his return to action. "It was a long process, a long journey. It was frustrating at times because you're on the outside looking in, all offseason just trying to do whatever you can to get it back right. It's a process, but you have to embrace it because if you don't, it can get to you. After all the work in the training room, the pain, the surgery — being back out there Sunday felt like a weight was lifted of my shoulders."

While the defense surrendered 503 yards against the Jags including 388 through the air to Blake Bortles, Maye had a solid afternoon and was in on five tackles.

"He looked good getting his feet wet," said head coach Todd Bowles. "He tackled physical, he was in the right place. He didn't get a whole bunch of action but the plays he had to make, he made."

"It held up pretty well. I flew around and made some tackles," added Maye. "I was in the right positions. The main thing was just getting back out there with my guys and doing what I love to do."

Maye hadn't suited up in a regular season game since the Jets finished their 2017 campaign against the Patriots on New Year's Eve. He injured his ankle in that contest, had offseason surgery and missed all of spring practice. Then after slowly working his way back into the mix in training camp, Maye appeared in the third preseason game against the Giants before dealing with a foot injury that wasn't related to the ankle ailment.

Out of action for the season's first three weeks, the Melbourne, FL native had extra motivation at TIAA Field. He estimates he had a group of supporters that included 40-to-50 family members and friends. Not only were his parents and brother in attendance, but a local community center bussed up north for the two and a half hour ride to see Maye kick off his second season.