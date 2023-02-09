Jets S Look Ahead | Jordan Whitehead Focused on Creating More Turnovers in '23

'22: Quick Look Back

As good as the Jets' defense was during the 2022 season, HC Robert Saleh and DC Jeff Ulbrich throughout the season lamented the group's difficulty taking the ball away from the opposition.

"We're looking at three different opportunities a game where we have a chance to get a ball and we're just not getting it," Saleh said during the season. "We're going to get them, we just have to catch the ones that are thrown to us."

The Jets finished in the middle of the pack league-wide with 12 interceptions (Pittsburgh and San Francisco led the NFL with 20 each) and only 4 fumble recoveries, the second-fewest in the league (Dallas led with 17). At safety, Joyner had 3 INTs to lead the defense while and Whitehead had a pair. According to Pro Football Focus, Whitehead dropped 4 potential interceptions, second-most among all safeties.

"I left a lot on interceptions out there so that the goal this offseason is working on my hands, and coming down with the interceptions, because those are the game changers," said Whitehead.

Whitehead was the team's most consistent safety -- he was a fixture in the lineup was third on the team in tackles (behind LBs C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams) with 89 total (58 solo).

Joyner, who missed nearly all of the 2021 season after being signed in free agency from the Raiders, finished the season on Injured Reserve, missing 3 games overall. In his absence, Tony Adams, the undrafted free agent out of Illinois who made the 53-man roster out of training camp, saw action in 11 games.

"I thought he did a lot of good things," Saleh said of Adams. "He did a really good job stepping in for Joyner, going to get a really good look at him because I think he's got a bright future for us."

Along with Adams, Will Parks (primarily at nickel) came on late in the season, but overall, the position group could have some movement in the offseason.