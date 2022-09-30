Jets S Jordan Whitehead Hopes to 'Clean Up' Mistakes Against Steelers

Safety Playing in Pittsburgh for the First Time Since College

Sep 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SS2_2225-whitehead-thumb

For Pittsburgh native Jordan Whitehead, Sunday's matchup with the Steelers will be a homecoming for Jets safety. While Whitehead will see loved ones, he wants to be part of a business solution as the Green & White look to find a remedy for some of the early-season problems they've had on defense.

"I am really excited to get back," Whitehead said. "It is my first my first time going to Pittsburgh to play since I've been in league. I am excited to see everyone, it is all love. But we are going back to fix some things and hopefully get a win."

Whitehead grew in Aliquippa, PA – a 30-minute drive from downtown Pittsburgh according to Whitehead – and went to Central Valley High School in Monaca. He grew up a 'die-hard' Steelers fan and played football at the University of Pittsburgh.

"Steelers fans are crazy similar to the Jets fans," Whitehead said. "It's a lot of the diehards. Win or lose, they are rocking with you."

He is looking forward playing in front of the yellow seats of Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) again but has been putting in extra work to fix the tackling and communication issues that have led to explosive plays early this season. He's taken part in unscheduled meetings with the secondary to find a solution.

"It is all stuff that can be fixed," Whitehead said. "Myself, outside of practice and in my individual time, I'm doing tackling drills just to rev it up again. Tackling is a mindset. We have got to make a tackle. You have got to wrap up. You can also fix communication errors early in the season and that is what we are doing. You can't have those communications errors because one miscommunication can lead to a touchdown. So, we're really harping on that this week."

Practice Gallery | All of the Best Practice Photos from Steelers Week

See the top practice images leading up to the Week 4 matchup against the Steelers.

E_SZ1_5741
1 / 43
E_SZ1_5788
2 / 43
E_SZ1_5642
3 / 43
E_SZ1_5382
4 / 43
E_SA106904
5 / 43
E_SZ2_6929 (2)
6 / 43
E_SZ2_7131
7 / 43
E_SZ2_7294
8 / 43
E_SZ2_7020
9 / 43
E_SZ2_6765
10 / 43
E_SZ2_6646
11 / 43
E_SZ2_6866
12 / 43
E_SZ2_6733
13 / 43
E_SZ2_6401
14 / 43
E_SZ1_5788 (2)
15 / 43
E_SZ1_5058
16 / 43
E_SZ1_5121
17 / 43
E_SZ1_5276
18 / 43
E_SZ1_4741
19 / 43
E_SZ1_5248
20 / 43
E_SA107012
21 / 43
E_SZ1_4558
22 / 43
E_SZ1_4402
23 / 43
E_SZ2_7105
24 / 43
E_SZ1_4310
25 / 43
E_SS1_0032
26 / 43
E_SS2_9970
27 / 43
E_SS2_9889
28 / 43
E_SS2_9661
29 / 43
E_SS2_9717
30 / 43
E_SS2_9768
31 / 43
E_SS2_9487
32 / 43
E_SS2_9377
33 / 43
E_SS2_9170
34 / 43
E_SS2_9023
35 / 43
E_SS2_8960
36 / 43
E_SS2_8991
37 / 43
E_SS2_8710
38 / 43
E_SS2_8753
39 / 43
E_SS2_8642
40 / 43
E_SS2_8145
41 / 43
E_SS1_0123
42 / 43
E_SS2_8069
43 / 43
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Tackling won't come any get any easier against the Steelers' Pro Bowlers RB Najee Harris and WR Diontae Johnson. Last season, Harris's 30 broken tackles ranked second in the league and Johnson was eighth among receivers with 527 yards after the catch.

"They got a really good running back there in Najee. They try to feed him and get him going. He is a big back. We have got to wrap him up and tackle," Whitehead said. "They have got a lot of weapons on outside just like last week. They got Diontae who I think can get the ball to down the field. So, we got to play our best ball."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was complimentary of Whitehead, who ranks third on the Jets with 18 tackles, and his safety counterpart Lamarcus Joyner this week. Whitehead has played Pittsburgh and Tomlin once in his career, a loss in 2018 as a member of the Buccaneers.

"The safety tandem, Whitehead and Joyner, are both really good tacklers and both really good feel guys in terms of having an innate feel for the game," Tomlin said.

Related Content

news

Jets-Steelers Game Preview | Jets with Zach Wilson Back Seek Winning Edge in Pittsburgh

Green & White Defense Seeks to Continue the Early Struggles of Mitch Trubisky, Black & Gold Offense

news

Jets Notebook | LB Kwon Alexander 'Will Bring Something Unique' to Lineup

HC Robert Saleh Calls Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick a 'Badass'; D.J. Reed Says Diontae Johnson Is 'Underrated'

news

As Jets Defense Prepares to Tackle Pittsburgh, the Password Is 'Communication'

C.J. Mosley: 'We're Focusing on Our Jobs and What We Have to Do for Our Team to Be Great'

news

Jets RB Breece Hall: 'I'm Reaching My Stride'

Iowa State Product is NFL's Only Rookie with 100 Yards Rushing and Receiving

news

5 Players to Watch When Jets Travel to Pittsburgh to Take On Steelers

Which Zach Wilson Will We See in Return to Action? Are WR Elijah Moore & DL Quinnen Williams Building Momentum?

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 4 at Steelers - Thursday

CB Brandin Echols (Hamstring) Limited at Practice on Thursday

news

Jets OC Mike LaFleur: We Have to Keep on Figuring Out Who We Are

As QB Zach Wilson Returns, OC Mike LaFleur Wants to Run the Ball More

news

How Did Jets QB Zach Wilson Look in His First Full Practice on Wednesday?

WRs Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis Impressed with 2021 No. 2 Overall Pick

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson Practices Full, He's Set to Start Sunday and He's a Happy Camper

2nd-Year Signal-Caller on Return to Action at Pittsburgh: 'I'm Super-Excited...I'm 100 Percent, I'm Ready to Go'

news

3 Things to Know | Week 4 Jets at Steelers

Zach Wilson on Track to Make Regular-Season Debut; O-Line Continues to Shuffle Players

news

HC Robert Saleh Says Rookie RT Max Mitchell Is 'Ascending at a Rapid Level'

Jets' Fourth-Round Selection Has Taken Most Snaps Among Rookie Tackles

Advertising