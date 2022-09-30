Jets S Jordan Whitehead Hopes to 'Clean Up' Mistakes Against Steelers

For Pittsburgh native Jordan Whitehead, Sunday's matchup with the Steelers will be a homecoming for Jets safety. While Whitehead will see loved ones, he wants to be part of a business solution as the Green & White look to find a remedy for some of the early-season problems they've had on defense.

"I am really excited to get back," Whitehead said. "It is my first my first time going to Pittsburgh to play since I've been in league. I am excited to see everyone, it is all love. But we are going back to fix some things and hopefully get a win."

Whitehead grew in Aliquippa, PA – a 30-minute drive from downtown Pittsburgh according to Whitehead – and went to Central Valley High School in Monaca. He grew up a 'die-hard' Steelers fan and played football at the University of Pittsburgh.

"Steelers fans are crazy similar to the Jets fans," Whitehead said. "It's a lot of the diehards. Win or lose, they are rocking with you."

He is looking forward playing in front of the yellow seats of Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) again but has been putting in extra work to fix the tackling and communication issues that have led to explosive plays early this season. He's taken part in unscheduled meetings with the secondary to find a solution.