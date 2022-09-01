Jets S Jordan Whitehead Already Preparing for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Former Buccaneers Safety Played Against Jackson in 2018

Sep 01, 2022 at 09:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SS2_0020-whitehead-thumb

The last time the Jets played the Ravens was Week 15 in 2019 amid QB Lamar Jackson's MVP campaign.

Baltimore won, 42-21, as Jackson threw 5 touchdown passes. Three seasons later, the Jets defense is positioned to perform better in its next go-round in 11 days at MetLife Stadium. GM Joe Douglas overhauled the secondary this offseason with CBs D.J. Reed (free agency) and Sauce Gardner (draft), along with S Jordan Whitehead (free agency), who played against Jackson in 2018 when they were rookies.

"It's been a little while, but just playing quarterbacks like him, all 11 men have to do their jobs," Whitehead said. "If somebody is off their key that play, that's a touchdown or a first down. You just have to be very detailed playing together."

That game, a Ravens 20-12 win, was Jackson's fifth career start. He's since been to two Pro Bowls (2019 and 2021), been named an All-Pro, led the NFL in touchdown passes and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in two separate seasons. Whitehead believes the defense is ready to face Jackson, who played in 12 games last season and threw for 2,882 yards, 16 TDs and a career-high 13 interceptions.

"Lamar can scramble and make plays happen as the time goes on during the play," he said. "It's just like Zach [Wilson]. We had a lot of practice during camp with Zach coming in and giving us extended plays and chasing him down. We had a lot of work this offseason."

The Jets have already started preparing for the Ravens in their week between the final preseason game and the season opener. Baltimore's offense is without WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals, but could have RB J.K. Dobbins and All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back in the lineup. Dobbins missed all of last season with a knee injury and Stanley played one game before his season ended.

Even though the Jets won't know who will be in the lineup Week 1, the Ravens' philosophy under OC Greg Roman, who's been in his role with the team since 2019, remains the same.

"They've been running the same offense for a couple years, so they have a lot of film," Whitehead said. "You just have to play real hard against Lamar Jackson."

Whitehead, who has been to the postseason each of the past two seasons and has won a Super Bowl, understands the importance of starting fast both in a game and the season. The Jets are young and are incorporating a lot of new pieces, like Whitehead, but he's encouraged from the team's performance in the preseason.

"AFC games, division wins, you want to get those out of the way and get to 1-0 on the board early just to get that momentum even in the preseason," he said. "3-0 preseason doesn't count, but that momentum with this team is very important.

Gallery | Jets' 53-Man Roster in Photos

See the 53-man roster in photos leading up to the 2022 season.

S Tony Adams
1 / 53

S Tony Adams

LB Kwon Alexander
2 / 53

LB Kwon Alexander

WR Braxton Berrios
3 / 53

WR Braxton Berrios

T Duane Brown
4 / 53

T Duane Brown

TE Lawrence Cager
5 / 53

TE Lawrence Cager

RB Michael Carter
6 / 53

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
7 / 53

CB Michael Carter II

DL Micheal Clemons
8 / 53

DL Micheal Clemons

TE Tyler Conklin
9 / 53

TE Tyler Conklin

S Ashtyn Davis
10 / 53

S Ashtyn Davis

WR Corey Davis
11 / 53

WR Corey Davis

CB Brandin Echols
12 / 53

CB Brandin Echols

T George Fant
13 / 53

T George Fant

OL Dan Feeney
14 / 53

OL Dan Feeney

QB Joe Flacco
15 / 53

QB Joe Flacco

DL John Franklin-Myers
16 / 53

DL John Franklin-Myers

CB Sauce Gardner
17 / 53

CB Sauce Gardner

RB Breece Hall
18 / 53

RB Breece Hall

CB Bryce Hall
19 / 53

CB Bryce Hall

CB Justin Hardee
20 / 53

CB Justin Hardee

LB Marcell Harris
21 / 53

LB Marcell Harris

LS Thomas Hennessy
22 / 53

LS Thomas Hennessy

OL Nate Herbig
23 / 53

OL Nate Herbig

DL Bryce Huff
24 / 53

DL Bryce Huff

DE Jermaine Johnson
25 / 53

DE Jermaine Johnson

RB Ty Johnson
26 / 53

RB Ty Johnson

S Lamarcus Joyner
27 / 53

S Lamarcus Joyner

RB Zonovan Knight
28 / 53

RB Zonovan Knight

DE Carl Lawson
29 / 53

DE Carl Lawson

P Braden Mann
30 / 53

P Braden Mann

DE Jacob Martin
31 / 53

DE Jacob Martin

C Connor McGovern
32 / 53

C Connor McGovern

WR Denzel Mims
33 / 53

WR Denzel Mims

OL Max Mitchell
34 / 53

OL Max Mitchell

WR Elijah Moore
35 / 53

WR Elijah Moore

LB C.J. Mosley
36 / 53

LB C.J. Mosley

DL Sheldon Rankins
37 / 53

DL Sheldon Rankins

CB D.J. Reed
38 / 53

CB D.J. Reed

TE Jeremy Ruckert
39 / 53

TE Jeremy Ruckert

DL Nathan Shepherd
40 / 53

DL Nathan Shepherd

LB Jamien Sherwood
41 / 53

LB Jamien Sherwood

WR Jeff Smith
42 / 53

WR Jeff Smith

DL Solomon Thomas
43 / 53

DL Solomon Thomas

OL Laken Tomlinson
44 / 53

OL Laken Tomlinson

TE C.J. Uzomah
45 / 53

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker
46 / 53

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

QB Mike White
47 / 53

QB Mike White

S Jordan Whitehead
48 / 53

S Jordan Whitehead

LB Quincy Williams
49 / 53

LB Quincy Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
50 / 53

DL Quinnen Williams

WR Garrett Wilson
51 / 53

WR Garrett Wilson

QB Zach Wilson
52 / 53

QB Zach Wilson

K Greg Zuerlein
53 / 53

K Greg Zuerlein

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What Is Different About the 2022 Jets?

Jets GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Excited for the Season; Bullish About the Future

news

Jets Sign LB Marcell Harris, Place DL Vinny Curry on IR

Harris Returns to the Jets After Being at Camp; Curry Has Been Dealing with a Hamstring Injury.

news

Breaking Down the Jets' 2022 53-Player Roster Position by Position

Players Are Still Fast, Still Young, Not as Green as Last Year, and Getting Ready for the Opener vs. the Ravens

news

Jets Sign CB Craig James, LB Chazz Surratt to Practice Squad

Green & White Add Two After Signing 13 Players to P-Squad on Wednesday

news

Jets' HC Robert Saleh: I'm Excited About Zach Wilson's Future

Wilson Is Rehabbing Right Knee Injury and Is Fully Engaged; RT Mekhi Becton Had Successful Surgery

news

Jets' UDFA Safety Tony Adams' Improvements Lead to a Spot on 53-Man Roster

HC Robert Saleh: 'He's Got a Bright Future Ahead of Him'

news

Where Are They Now: Troy Taylor

Catch Up with the Former Jet from Cal

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: Winning Culture 'Starts at the Top,' With HC Robert Saleh

Douglas on WR Denzel Mims: He Was Always Going to be Part of Our 53

news

Jets Sign 13 Players to Practice Squad

All Played for Green & White This Offseason & Preseason; 5 Saw Action in Jets' 2021 Regular Season

news

Jets' Lawrence Cager Switches Positions, Keeps the Chip and Makes the Team

HC Robert Saleh: Cager Went from a Slow WR to a Fast TE

news

Undrafted Rookie RB Zonovan Knight Earns Spot on Jets' 53-Man Roster

NC State Product Displayed Rushing and Return Prowess in Camp

Advertising