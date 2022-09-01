Jets S Jordan Whitehead Already Preparing for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

The Jets have already started preparing for the Ravens in their week between the final preseason game and the season opener. Baltimore's offense is without WR Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who was traded to the Cardinals, but could have RB J.K. Dobbins and All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley back in the lineup. Dobbins missed all of last season with a knee injury and Stanley played one game before his season ended.

Even though the Jets won't know who will be in the lineup Week 1, the Ravens' philosophy under OC Greg Roman, who's been in his role with the team since 2019, remains the same.

"They've been running the same offense for a couple years, so they have a lot of film," Whitehead said. "You just have to play real hard against Lamar Jackson."

Whitehead, who has been to the postseason each of the past two seasons and has won a Super Bowl, understands the importance of starting fast both in a game and the season. The Jets are young and are incorporating a lot of new pieces, like Whitehead, but he's encouraged from the team's performance in the preseason.