Jets RB Breece Hall: I'm Getting Stronger Every Week

Hall continues to perform with a surgically repaired knee after he sustained a season-ending injury last season at Denver that blew up what was shaping up to be a fantastic rookie season. Though he only played in seven games, Hall still finished as the team's leading rusher with 463 yards from 80 carries.

His long road back to the gridiron was chronicled in a documentary from 1JD Films that followed Hall as he experienced an arduous rehab.

"I think it was good for the guys to see how hard I worked to get back to help the team," he said. "I was here the whole offseason, me, AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker] and Mekhi [Becton] in the training room everyday. It's just been a blessing, coming back and still looking the same.

"People can make all these assumptions, that I'm coming off an ACL and have lost a step. You can't pay attention to what other people say. You have to stay true to what you do right. It's been frustrating at times because I know I'm a top-3 running back in this league. I haven't always gotten to show it this season. I've shown flashes [like an 83-yard run against Buffalo, and then a 72-yard dash at Denver] and I feel I can do it on a 17-game basis. It's been tough this season, but I think everyone knows when I get the ball I can make plays and I know everyone respects that."

He added: "Coming off my knee, I've been surprised how I can stay consistent and healthy. I'm still getting stronger every week. I'm pretty much 95 percent, but getting stronger every week."