Jets Rounds 1-3 in a Nutshell

May 10, 2014 at 05:00 AM

If you've missed any of our Jets draft coverage over the past two days, you've come to the right spot.

Here's a compilation of some of our best content from inside the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center walls from Thursday evening through this morning:

Round 1: S Calvin Pryor, Louisville, 18th overall

Pryor Lands at Jets Facility

New York Jets First Round Draft Pick, Calvin Pryor, lands at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Read about our first-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft, safety Calvin Pryor.

Wondering what the first words were from Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager John Idzik and head coach Rex Ryan to Calvin Pryor? Wonder no more.

On Friday morning, senior reporter Eric Allen talked football, nicknames and walk-up music with our first-round pick.

Round 2: TE Jace Amaro, Texas Tech, 49th overall

Jets 2nd Round Draft Pick: TE Jace Amaro

Jets 2nd Round Draft Pick: With the 49th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft the Jets selected Tight End Jace Amaro from Texas Tech

Take a listen to what Jace Amaro was hearing on the other end of the line the moment he found out that he would be a New York Jet.

Can you name the only tight end in NCAA history with more receiving yards in a season than Amaro? Don't feel too bad, we couldn't either.

Round 3: CB Dexter McDougle, Maryland, 80th overall

**

Jets 3rd Round Draft Pick: CB Dexter McDougle

Jets 3rd Round Draft Pick: with the 80th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft the Jets Selected Cornerback Dexter McDougle from Maryland

**

Here's what Idzik and Co. said to Dex McDougle after using their third-round pick on the Terrapins corner.

See for yourself why our college scouting director Jeff Bauer said "you had to calm yourself down" after watching highlights of Dexter McDougle.

Between Picks

Watch this video for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the Jets draft room as our scouts prepared to make our picks and click through the photo galleries below:

Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of the Jets Draft Room

Exclusive: A behind the scenes look into the Jets draft room hours before the start of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Exclusive: Inside The Draft Room on Day 2

Exclusive: A look into the Draft Room during the 2nd and 3rd Rounds of the NFL Draft. The Jets selected TE Jace Amaro and CB Dexter McDougle.

