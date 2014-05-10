Jets Rounds 1-3 in a Nutshell

If you've missed any of our Jets draft coverage over the past two days, you've come to the right spot.
Here's a compilation of some of our best content from inside the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center walls from Thursday evening through this morning:
Round 1: S Calvin Pryor, Louisville, 18th overall
New York Jets First Round Draft Pick, Calvin Pryor, lands at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
Wondering what the first words were from Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager John Idzik and head coach Rex Ryan to Calvin Pryor? Wonder no more.
On Friday morning, senior reporter Eric Allen talked football, nicknames and walk-up music with our first-round pick.
Round 2: TE Jace Amaro, Texas Tech, 49th overall
Jets 2nd Round Draft Pick: With the 49th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft the Jets selected Tight End Jace Amaro from Texas Tech
Take a listen to what Jace Amaro was hearing on the other end of the line the moment he found out that he would be a New York Jet.
Can you name the only tight end in NCAA history with more receiving yards in a season than Amaro? Don't feel too bad, we couldn't either.
Round 3: CB Dexter McDougle, Maryland, 80th overall
Jets 3rd Round Draft Pick: with the 80th overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft the Jets Selected Cornerback Dexter McDougle from Maryland
Here's what Idzik and Co. said to Dex McDougle after using their third-round pick on the Terrapins corner.
See for yourself why our college scouting director Jeff Bauer said "you had to calm yourself down" after watching highlights of Dexter McDougle.
Between Picks
Watch this video for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the Jets draft room as our scouts prepared to make our picks and click through the photo galleries below:
Exclusive: A behind the scenes look into the Jets draft room hours before the start of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Exclusive: A look into the Draft Room during the 2nd and 3rd Rounds of the NFL Draft. The Jets selected TE Jace Amaro and CB Dexter McDougle.