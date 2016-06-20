Jets Rookies 'Transition' Home

While the camp was attended by hundreds of predominantly Hispanic boys and girls ages 9-13 with little or no football experience, the NFL's first transition rookie program will commence this week as the Jets and the Giants will conduct a joint session at each team's facility.

"Our 22 rookies know each other pretty well now," said Jets director of player development Dave Szott. "They've been together for eight weeks, but they get that dynamic of another rookie class and some of those conversations that occur. That dynamic is important and we're trying to replicate that with David Tyree's group."

The NFL's rookie symposium formerly was held in Canton, OH and only the draft selections were invited to attend. But the new transition program, which will cover topics including social responsibility, mental health, financial and lifestyle choices, will include the Jets' seven-player draft class along with their 15 undrafted free agents as well.