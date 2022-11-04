Jets' Rookie WR Garrett Wilson Knows How to Bust a Move

The next time wide receiver Garrett Wilson catches a pass, watch his feet. He's perfected a quick two-step that is actually called the Euro-step. Plant your right foot and quickly shift your weight to the left (or vice versa), leaving defenders grasping for jersey.

In last week's game against the New England Patriots, the rookie first-round pick out of Ohio State had his best performance in the NFL -- 6 receptions for 115 yards. It made him the first Jets rookie since Al Toon, drafted out of Wisconsin in 1985, to have a pair of 100-yard games -- and there's still nine games left in the regular season.

Wilson is already known for what many of his teammates call his "wiggle." But tight end Tyler Conklin, who had a pretty good game himself against the Pats (6 catches, 79 yards, 2 TDs), cited the lithe Wilson for using the Euro-tep with excellent results. In the Jets season-opener against Baltimore, Wilson took a pass from Joe Flacco and left defender Kyle Hamilton grasping for air as he unfurled the move.

"Everybody is kind of saying it now, I was saying it since I first got here ... he has a bit of Justin Jefferson in him," Conklin said, referring to his former teammate on the Minnesota Vikings. "Just the way he moves, he has a kind of like Euros-stepping as he strides, in the wiggle and slipperiness he has to beat coverage. He has a special ability after the catch. He moves around in the slot playing Z [outside WR off the line] and X [weak side receiver on the line]. And just intricacies that go with that, outside man coverage, inside in the slot. He's just going to keep growing and get better."

On the Jefferson comparison, Conklin added: "I never told him, and I hope he doesn't hear this. He's super humble. Just the way he moves, high pointing, the Euro-step, running any type of route, the slipperiness of it."